Germany to lead 10th Agrofood, Plastprintpack Nigeria edition

Fairtrade Messe has announced an exciting milestone as it prepares for the 10th edition of Agrofood and Plastprintpack Nigeria, which will take place from March 25 to 27, 2025, at the Landmark Center in Lagos.

This highly anticipated event celebrates a decade of innovation, collaboration, and growth in the agro-food and plastics sectors.

At a recent press conference in Lagos, Fairtrade Exhibition Director Freyja Detjen highlighted the significance of this year’s event, emphasising the robust partnership between Nigeria and Germany.

“This designation underscores German expertise in these industries,” Detjen stated. “It opens doors for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and business development between stakeholders from both countries.”

The event will showcase approximately 100 leading exhibitors from over 15 countries, presenting tailored products and solutions specifically designed for the Nigerian market. Key Nigerian government ministries at both federal and state levels will actively participate, showcasing the importance of government support in fostering industry growth.

Fairtrade Messe also announced the participation of official national pavilions from countries including China, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and South Africa, further enhancing the event’s international dimension.

The press conference revealed compelling statistics about Nigeria’s position in the plastics technology sector. In 2023, Nigeria emerged as Africa’s fourth-largest investor in this field, investing €134 million with an impressive annual growth rate of 13.9% recorded between 2016 and 2023.

According to Detjen, “Nigerian imports of printing and paper processing technology have surged by 17% annually, reaching €92 million in 2022, thus securing Nigeria’s position as the second-largest investor in sub-Saharan Africa.” Furthermore, with an investment of €139 million in 2023, Nigeria ranks fourth in Africa for packaging technology investment, trailing South Africa, Algeria, and Egypt.

In addition to Agrofood and Plastprintpack Nigeria, Fairtrade Messe will co-organize the 7th West African Cold Chain Summit & Exhibition (WACCSE) with the Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA). This collaboration follows a successful partnership established during the 2021 event, reflecting the growing focus on enhancing cold chain logistics in the region.

As preparations continue for the 10th edition of Agrofood and Plastprintpack Nigeria, stakeholders from various sectors eagerly anticipate the opportunities for engagement, learning, and growth this landmark event promises to deliver.