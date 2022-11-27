Gerian breaks silence, says his label misunderstood him

Fast rising music star, Ikponmwosa Alex Idehen, widely known as Gerian, has been in the music scene and has been perceived as one with great talent and good prospects.

Recently, there has been a rumour making the rounds that all is not well between him and his label, Paris Music Empire.

The rumour had it that the label had accused Gerian of going to perform at an event in Gambia recently without informing the label. However, the artiste himself has come out to share his own side of the story.

“A lot of people actually want to know what happened between us because people have been expecting a new song after Comment Alez Vous with Jamopyper. The song was doing well so fans were anxious to consume another great song.

“But then, I was supposed to have a song with Zinoleesky; that was plan of the label and it was almost set. But everything was canceled due to the fact that I took a trip to Gambia and the label thought it was for a show.

“Recall that I was going through a lot after the song which was gradually popping got deleted online, I needed to stay off and take a break. So I decided to come to Gambia for a week but the label said I had come to do a show behind them. It was actually a gathering of love shown by the people among whom I came from so they just wanted me to hold the microphone. It wasn’t a show and I didn’t plan to even hold the microphone but it was just the situation at that moment,” he expressed.

