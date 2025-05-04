Gerda Henkel Stiftung Brings Succour To Plateau State, Provides Portable Water To Kofyar Hill

By Tom Okpe

For centuries, the people of Kofyar Hill Settlement in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, lived with quiet, but stubborn hardship, absence of reliable water.

Perched atop the rugged Meryang hills, surrounded by volcanic rock and ancient stone architecture, Kofyar’s rich cultural legacy has endured where many would not, yet, the community’s resilience has long, been tested by the weight of water scarcity.

In a major effort to change that narrative, a rainwater harvesting and storage infrastructure project, funded by the Gerda Henkel Stiftung of Germany, is bringing new hope to the remote hilltop settlement.

The project, which began in December 2024, is implemented by the Vernacular Heritage Initiative, VHI, under the leadership of heritage specialist, Dr Obafemi Olukoya.

It aims to provide sustainable, gravity-driven water infrastructure to a Community that has, for generations, depended solely on rain and long treks to distant and often, unsafe water sources.

Speaking with the Daily Times, during a recent inspection visit, Dr Olukoya explained that the installation phase of the project is at completions level. The infrastructure will be tested and monitored throughout the 2025 rainy season to ensure safety, functionality, and resilience.

According to him, the project is expected to be fully concluded before September 2025, with a commissioning ceremony and formal handover to the community.

“This is a long overdue intervention, one that respects the landscape and the culture of Kofyar. By using non-mechanical, low maintenance solutions, we are ensuring that this system lasts longer, remaining under Community control,” Dr Olukoya asserted.

Indeed, the setting of Kofyar is unique, known for its circular dry-stone houses, ancient fort walls, and terraced farms. The terrain is beautiful but difficult, which meant that all building materials for the water system had to be transported manually by residents.

Community members, especially women and children, played a major role in moving pipes, tanks, and construction tools up the steep hillsides.

Infrastructure already being installed at the primary school, church and community center, where storage tanks will provide easier access to clean water for families and school children alike.

The traditional ruler of the Community, Chief John Datok, expressed his appreciation to the funding organization:

“Gerda Henkel Stiftung has supported us over the last years, but this particular project is beyond our expectations. They are now part of our history, not just as funders, but as people who brought change when we needed it most.”

Kofyar Hill’s story is one survival, but with this project, it is becoming a story of renewal.

Decades of hardship are being met with thoughtful, sustainable development and more importantly, with international support that honors local ownership.

The Gerda Henkel Stiftung, based in Germany, is known for its work in historical preservation and cultural resilience. In Kofyar, however, its legacy may be remembered more simply, as the institution that brought water to a people who had waited too long.

While the final handover is still months away, the signs of progress are visible. As rain clouds begin to gather over the Plateau, they are met this year with tanks ready to capture the blessings and with a Community, finally ready to receive it.

The Daily Times will return to cover the commissioning ceremony and the formal conclusion of this transformative initiative.