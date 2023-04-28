Georgina Onuoha slams Judy Austin for mourning Yul Edochie’s son

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has slammed Judy Austin, second wife to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, for mourning the actor’s son.

Judy, while reacting to the demise of Kambi Yul-Edochie, who died on March 30 after he developed a seizure in school, said God knows the reason for his sudden death.

Judy, on her Instagram page, posted a candle and prayed that Kambi Yul-Edochie rests in heaven with God.

“God knows best. Rest in Heaven with God, Great son. Kambi Yul-Edochie.” She wrote.

But Georgina said Judy Austin is a wench for mourning Kambi.

She wrote on Instagram, ”A son that you wrecked his parents and caused untold emotional damage to? Why is this prat and incorrigible wench so full of shit? It’s like they have never given this undesirable element a lesson of her life.

”Only a wench will dare this level of stupidity.”