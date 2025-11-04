Genocide: Osun Gov calls for peaceful dialogue between Nigeria, United States

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has suggested a renewed diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and the United States amid rising security tensions over allegations of genocide against Christians in the country.

The governor advised that the issue should not be allowed to degenerate into diplomatic row capable of threatening the long standing bilateral relationship between the two great nations.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke urged peaceful dialogue following US President Donald Trump’s recent threats of military action against Nigeria.

The governor appealed for constructive diplomacy rooted in the long-standing partnership between the two nations.

“I appeal to the Presidency of the United States to support Nigeria in fully implementing its new national security strategy,” he said.

According to him, the new security framework is comprehensive and capable of tackling banditry and terrorist killings across the country.

Adeleke commiserated with the families of victims in the North and said the US should assist Nigeria in overcoming terrorism.

He described Trump’s remarks as a wake-up call for Nigeria to strengthen its counterterrorism efforts with international partners.

“We need our international partners to expand their support for Nigerian security agencies,” he added.

“Peaceful interface between Abuja and Washington holds the key rather than military intervention by the American government.”

Adeleke also commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its diplomatic steps to ease tension with Washington and address genuine western concerns.

“This is the time to unite as a nation and support national leadership to tackle threats against our citizens,” he said.

“We need peace, not war, to deepen our democracy and protect our people.”

Meanwhile, President Trump on Sunday reiterated his threat of possible military operations in Nigeria over alleged killings of Christians.

Asked by reporters aboard Air Force One if he was considering US troops or air strikes, Trump replied, “Could be, I envisage a lot of things.”

He had earlier posted on Truth Social that he directed the Pentagon to prepare a possible attack plan for Nigeria.

Trump claimed Christianity was facing “an existential threat” in Africa’s most populous nation.

In his post, he warned that if Nigeria failed to stop the killings, US action would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Responding, presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala told AFP that Nigeria remains America’s partner in the global fight against terrorism.

“Nigeria welcomes US support to fight terrorism as long as it respects our territorial integrity,” Bwala said.

He noted that Trump’s comments may have been aimed at encouraging a high-level meeting between both leaders.

Bwala added that President Tinubu and Trump could meet soon to discuss shared security concerns and clarify differences over faith-related violence.