Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘I Do Not Come to You by Chance’ Premieres in Toronto

Nollywood icon Genevieve Nnaji’s latest project, ‘I Do Not Come to You by Chance,’ made its highly anticipated debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film, based on Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani’s acclaimed novel, explores themes of family, fraud, and moral dilemmas, offering a gripping narrative that resonates with global audiences.

The premiere was met with critical acclaim, with film enthusiasts praising its powerful storytelling, compelling performances, and insightful commentary on Nigeria’s infamous email fraud syndicates. As a producer and creative visionary, Nnaji continues to push the boundaries of Nollywood, cementing her reputation as a global force in filmmaking.

‘I Do Not Come to You by Chance’ follows the journey of a young man caught between desperation and morality as he navigates a world where survival often comes at a steep price. The film’s emotional depth and cultural significance have positioned it as a standout entry at TIFF, drawing attention from both African cinema lovers and international film critics.

With its successful Toronto premiere, the film is now set for a broader release, and anticipation is growing for its arrival in Nigerian cinemas and other international markets. ‘I Do Not Come to You by Chance’ is expected to make a lasting impact, further elevating Nollywood’s status on the global stage.