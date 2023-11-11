Genevieve Nnaji sizzles at AFRIFF in Lagos

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Actress Genevieve Nnaji made another re-appearance at the Africa International Film Festival which ended yesterday at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, and that appearance has got tongues wagging.

This is the second time the actress is making a post after deleting her Instagram account in a move that left fans awestruck.

Adorning silky cream-coloured attires, the actress made a post about the film, ‘I Do Not Come To You By Chance’, the filmic adaptation of Tricia Adaobi Nwaubani’s novel directed by Ishaya Bako.

Of course that post did not come to anyone by chance! It must be deeply rooted in interest.

