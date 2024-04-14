Gen TY Danjuma to chair the 2024 Nwonyo Fishing Festival

The city of Jalingo, Taraba State capital and its environs will witness a beehive of activities next week as the Nwonyo Fishing and Cultural Festival is set to light up the city with dignitaries from all walks of life expected to grace the epoch making festival.

The festival will chaired by the former Chief of Army Staff, Gen TY Danjuma (rtd).

The former Defence Minister was nominated and given an official invitation by Governor Agbu Kefas to grace the famous festival and also serve as the chairman of the festival.

The nomination and formal invitation were presented to the former Army Chief at his Takum residence and the delegation was led by led by H. E. Alh Aminu Alkali, Deputy Governor of Taraba State and Chairman Nwunyo Fishing Festival Committee. The delegation also included the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Heritage and Ecotourism, Aku Uka of Wukari, Chief of Ibi, CAN Chairman, and all members of the Nwonyo Invitation Committee.

Alhaji Alkali gave a detailed explanation of why the Abonta of Kwarrarafa’s blessing is so important to the festival. Presenting the nomination and invitation letter on behalf of Taraba State Governor Gov. Kefas Agbu, he further stated that Taraba State is extremely rich in culture and tourism and that administration of Gov Agbu Kefas is prepared to fully utilise it.

READ ALSO: My wife not bothered about my flirtatious female fans…

Danjuma appreciated the governor for his transformative initiative in Taraba state which includes the revitalisation of cultural activities.

According to him, securing cultural heritage is a collective responsibility and as such it is important for him to attend the event slated for 19th and 20th of April 2024.

Nwonyo Fishing and Cultural Festival is believed to be one of the oldest of its kind in Africa. The festival started about 96 years ago and is usually held at the Nwonyo Lake, located some five kilometres north of Ibi town.The name “Nwonyo” literally means “a hideout” for monstrous aquatic animals such as crocodiles and hippopotamus. This meaning was derived from the fact that the Nwonyo creek contains a variety of these aquatic animals.

However, there are two myths surrounding the actual meaning of the word Nwonyo. The first version says it means, “under the locust bean tree;” while the second version says, “abode of the snake,” in Jukun language. The Nwonyo Lake is said to be the largest in West Africa, running a stretch of about 15 kilometres tributary to the River Benue.

According to oral tradition, the lake was discovered by Bula (in Wuroboh language) a great descendant of the Jibu dynasty who was sent to Ibi to look after activities carried out by traders around the river. Bula discovered that the lake was more than a source of fish supply; he then transformed the large scale fishing activity into a fishing festival by members of Ibi community.

This transformation began in 1826. During his reign, communities living around Nwonyo Lake were invited to the lake to catch fish once in every year. The catch made was then divided into three portions; and because of his liberal nature, Bulah would take one portion only and give the remaining two portions to the fishermen.

It could be said that over the years, the Nwonyo Fishing Festival has assumed a different dimension, incorporating various activities. Some features of the festival include: Boat Racing, Swimming, Boat Regatta, Masquerade Dances, Traditional Dances and The Fish-Catch Competition (main event)

The fish-catch competition is the main event of the festival. Masquerading, traditional dances, horse riding/racing, boat racing, swimming, and boat regatta are the recreational/entertainment activities that take place during the festival. The Chief of Ibi is the custodian of the festival; while the “Sarkin Ruwa” (spiritual head of the Nwonyo Lake) is the overseer of the lake.