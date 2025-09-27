Gen. Ipinyomi Visits Isanlu, Egbe Over Police Ambush

In a show of solidarity and support for the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Gen Benjamin Segun Ipinyomi, Rtd, has paid a condolence visit to Isanlu and Egbe Divisions in Yagba East and west Local Government Areas of Kogi State over the recent attack on officers of the police force in the area.

Recall that a total of five policemen were killed in separate attacks on security operatives when gunmen ambushed their checkpoints along Okunran and Ilafin both in Yagba Federal Constituency.

While condemning the attacks, Gen Ipinyomi who is also a leading aspirant in the Yagba Federal Constituency race, commiserate with the Police community in the area, especially, widows of the fallen heroes who died in the cause of serving and protecting the nation.

Gen Ipinyomi who was visibly pained by the loss, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased officers, encouraging officers of the divisions, not to relent or relax in discharging their duties.

He said: “You have sworn to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians, don’t allow cowards and criminal elements to discourage you from pursuing the cause you have sworn to follow.”

Ipinyomi added that the security challenges especially in Yagba Federal Constituency are a phase of challenge which will surely pass in little time.

He called on Residents and citizens of Yagba Federal Constituency to continue to provide support for security operatives by providing useful Informations about criminal activities within the communities in Yagbaland.

He maintained that the collaboration with security agencies will bring an end to insecurity in the affected communities.

Gen Ipinyomi extended his condolence visit to the Agbana of Isanlu Kingdom, HRM Oba Moses Babatunde Etombi and the Elegbe of Egbe, HRM Oba Ayodele Irukera.