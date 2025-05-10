GBV: Women advocacy group unveils 5 years strategic plan, opens secretariat in Bayelsa

By Aherhoke Okioma

National leadership of the Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV) has commissioned it’s Secretariat in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital with the unveiling of a- five -year strategic plan on preventive, collaborative and empowerment measures to tackle cases of violence against women in the State and the Niger Delta region.

According to the AWAGBV, the newly opened secretariat, located at Amarata opposite St. Jude’s Girls Secondary school, will serve as the accessible contact point where victims of gender based violence in the state lay complaint and are assisted promptly.

Speaking during the event, the grand Patron of the AWAGBV and a United Kingdom based Forensic Mental Health Practitioner, Chief (Dr.) Antonia Garner, disclosed that the Women Advocacy group is proposing a Five years strategic plan to assist women experiencing violence and offer succour. This succor will extend to men, children and persons living with disabilities.

READ ALSO: Kwara govt, EFCC partner against financial crimes

She announced the proposed fund raising event slated for July,2025 to raise funds for the building of a treatment and administrative center for victims of gender based violence in the state,” we have resolved to constantly collaborate with local and foreign agencies to assist and help the victims of such violence.”

She also announced that international based advocacy groups including the group intrested in educating the Ijaw Child known as Eduare and owned by a Kolokuma/Opokuma woman based in United Kingdom and the Bayelsa Ladies in Diaspora have indicated interest in partnering with the AWAGBV in the fight for education and economic empowerment of victims of gender based violence.

Also speaking, the National President of the Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV) ,Dr Dise Ogbise Goddy-

Harry, pointed out that the Five year strategic plan will involve various preventive measures that will stem down rising cases of violence against women.

Engr Dr Amalate Ann Jonathan Obuebite, 1st Vice President and APWEN Chair, in her comment, noted that Education and Empowerment of women is key in the proposed plan in order to ensure that women and the girl child are properly armed with economic and educational power to reject cases of violence,”if women are empowered and armed with education they may decide to stay away from an abused relationship.”

The second Vice President and Founder of the Debora Ebisinde Filatei Women and Children Development Foundation, Dr. Jonathan Filatei, said the AWAGBV will embark on massive media advocacy and enlightenment in the state to educate and create the awareness to creative more collaboration in the battle against Gender based violence.

She noted that the AWAGBV is also proposing the establishment of GBV clubs in secondary schools in the state to sensitize the girl child against abusive relationship and violence.

Members of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Bayelsa State chapter led by Hon. Ekpomokumo Doutimiaeyo, declare support for the Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV), saying they are ready to collaborate to save female persons with disabilities from violence and abuse.