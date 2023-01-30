Gbajabiamila mourns as container kills 8 in Surulere

…calls for restriction of container trucks to ojuelegba under bridge

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has described as unfortunate and sad, the killing of eight people by a container in the Ojuelegba area of Surulere, Lagos on Sunday.

According to a statement signed by Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Speaker in Abuja on Monday, Gbajabiamila said he received news of the fallen 20-feet container on a commercial minibus, popularly known as Korope, with indignation, and was pained that innocent people lost their lives in such manner.

The Speaker commended quick efforts of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA), Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC) Police and other officials, in evacuating victims.

Gbajabiamila who called for immediate action and, investigation into the incident said:

“I was sad and shocked at the news of the killing of the eight innocent people by a container. I became more brokenhearted when I saw the gory images of the incident. This is unfortunate and unacceptable.

“This is not the first time such incident is happening in Lagos. I, therefore, call for immediate temporary installation of barriers as the case on Oba Akran – computer village, Ikeja to prevent trailers from using the bridge, but, compelling them to use the under bridge alternatively to avert future occurrences.

READ ALSO: 10,000 benefitted from Asiwaju’s BAT MEDICS free…

“It is unacceptable for people to die in such a way at same spot multiple times,” Gbajabiamila said.

The Speaker said such an unfortunate incident was one of the reasons why he sponsored the Federal Highway, (Amendment) Bill which amongst other things provided for latching of containers and access to container trucks on overhead bridges at only restricted hours, and stiffer penalties for those that kill innocent Nigerians on the road.

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people of his constituency, Surulere, and the Lagos State Government, praying that; “God repose their souls and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...