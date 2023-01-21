Gbajabiamila greets Anyaoku at 90

By Tom Okpe

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday, felicitated with an elder statesman, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 90th birthday.

Gbajabiamila said the former Commonwealth Secretary-General has been a unifier and a strong pillar for Nigeria and Nigerians over the years.

A statement signed by Lanre Lasisi made available to HoR correspondents at the National Assembly said the speaker describing Anyaoku as an ‘asset to Nigeria’ noted that his contributions to nation-building have been commendable.

The Speaker recalled that the elder statesman represented Nigeria and Africa well when he served as the third Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations between 1990 and 2000.

“I am personally proud of Chief Anyaoku just like every other Nigerian; the famous diplomat’s career has been a wonderful one.

“Chief Emeka Anyaoku (GCVO, CFR, CON) has been a blessing, not just to Nigeria but also to the whole of Africa.

“Here is a man who served his country and continent diligently and had an unblemished career.

“The entire life of Chief Anyaoku is a lesson for us all, as a people. His sacrifices for the country are laudable.

“At 90, he still finds time to counsel Nigerians, especially, leaders, in his private capacity.

“We are truly blessed as a people to have Chief Emeka Anyaoku among us. We are all beneficiaries of his endless wisdom,” Gbajabiamila said.

The speaker however, wished the famous diplomat continuous good health, protection, and blessings from the Almighty God.

