Gbajabiamila gets 6th term bid unopposed

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House pf Representatives, on Friday won the APC ticket for the sixth term, unopposed, to represent Surulere Constituency I.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary election took place on Friday at Akerele Primary Health Centre, Surulere, amid tight security provided by the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Department of State Services.

Federal Road Safety Corps personnel were also on ground.

The election began with accreditation of delegates at 3:08.p.m, DailyTimes gathered.

The 30 ad-hoc delegates drawn from nine wards in the constituency were accredited, and they voted.

The speaker’s agent, Mr Afeez Odunawo, observed the primary election which ended at 3.13 p.m.

Counting of votes started immediately after voting.

Mr Ganiyu Adeyinka, representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission, announced the result and declared Gbajabiamila the winner.

Adeyinka said that the speaker polled all the 30 votes as the sole contestant for the ticket.

NAN reports that Gbajabiamila has been in the House of Representatives since 2003.

He was the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives in the seventh National Assembly.

He was elected the Speaker in the ninth National Assembly with 283 of 361 votes.

