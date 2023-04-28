Gbajabiamila celebrates Adenuga at 70

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the Chairman, Globacom Limited, Michael Adenuga on his attainment of 70 years of age.

The Speaker, according Lanre Lasisi in Statement on Friday, noted that felicitating the business mogul becomes relatively easy considering the millions of lives he has impacted positively through his foray into key sectors of the Nigerian economy, from banking, real estate, oil and gas, to telecommunications, among others.

“Adenuga has proven to be a consummate development promoter that keeps Nigeria’s name on the global map of economic development.

“I, therefore, celebrate this great business icon and worthy son of Nigeria on his platinum jubilee anniversary.

“I am confident that your attainment of 70 years of age can only spur you to do more for humanity and that is why I pray to God to continue, guiding and protect your family, grant you more wisdom and good health in the service of God and humanity,” Gbajabiamila said.