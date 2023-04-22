Gbajabiamila calls for unity

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has rejoiced with Muslims across the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of this year’s Ramadan.

Gbajabiamila also congratulated Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the 1444/2023 Ramadan, in which he said lessons must have been learnt.

According to Gbajabiamila in a statement via his Special Assistance on Media, Lanre Lasisi on Friday, reflecting on the significance of the just concluded Ramadan fasting, the Speaker said Muslims should internalize the lessons and good habits that usually come with the religious practice.

He called on Muslims across the country to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for the country, noting that periods like this call for sober reflection and unity from all citizens irrespective of their religious beliefs.

“Nigeria is the only country we can call ours, hence the citizens, especially Muslims, at this time, must work together and pray assiduously for continuous peaceful coexistence among the people.”

READ ALSO: DSS Stop Attack In Northern State, Arrests Gunmen

He also, stated that one of the lessons learnt during the holy month of Ramadan was that of compassion and care for the needy, urging Muslims to continue to be their brother’s keepers as enjoined by the Almighty Allah through the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimeng.com