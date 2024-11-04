Gbajabiamila and His Goodwill

A name is more than just a label; it’s the DNA of identity forged in the fires of heritage and history. Derived from ancient roots – Old English ‘nama’ and Old High German ‘namo’ – a name carries the weight of distinction, setting individuals and institutions apart. In the biblical narrative, God’s creative power is exercised through naming, entrusting Adam with the sacred task of naming the creatures.

This divine origin underscores the significance of names, imbuing them with purpose and essence. Some names transcend mere identification, becoming synonymous with excellence, integrity, and value. Like gold, which elevates every piece of jewellery it touches, or water, which quenches hunger and nourishes life, Femi Gbajabiamila’s name adds unwavering value to every endeavour.

Gbajabiamila’s presence is a catalyst, fortifying systems with sustainability, resilience, and strength. Wherever he goes, he builds bridges, fosters growth, and leaves an indelible mark. His name becomes a byword for positive change, a testament to the transformative power of leadership. In the realm of politics, Gbajabiamila’s name shines bright, illuminating pathways to progress.

As a guiding light, he navigates complex landscapes, forging alliances and resolving conflicts. His reputation as a shrewd strategist and statesman precedes him, commanding respect and inspiring confidence. Femi Gbajabiamila’s name is a promise of excellence, a seal of approval that guarantees results. His legacy, built on the pillars of integrity, resilience, and vision, continues to inspire generations.

In the parliament, he was a guiding light, fortress and reservoir of wisdom, giving direction to many parliamentary discussions and enhancing successes, as well as using the parliament to reposition the nation. In Asiwaju’s administration, Gbajabiamila remains a critical contributor to making the system work. Appointed as the president’s Chief of Staff, he is expected to supervise the president’s immediate staff.

While his role among the immediate staff of the president in the State House is conspicuous, the supervisory role over other appointees of the president is mostly not too obvious. Being the President’s chief gatekeeper, the CoS takes precedence over all others. Unprecedented and outside the normal tradition, Gbaja soon proved that he could not be confined to the State House as just a loyal gatekeeper but work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed on him by his principal.

Gbajabiamila oversees critical assignments that help to make sure the administration moves smoothly without friction. His deep understanding of state-craft has helped to reduce rivalry between the ministers and other heads of strategic extra-ministerial bodies within the govt. His distinctive approach to responsibilities and a strong inclination to the virtues of fairness, impartiality, and strict and disciplined adherence to constitutional processes and democracy, Rt. Hon.

Femi is willing to selflessly and unconditionally go the extra mile, as long as that extra mile will take him to the total emancipation of Nigerians. His relationship with Asiwaju for well over thirty years has been phenomenal with Asiwaju placing absolute confidence in him and Gbaja exhibiting eloquent and unequivocal loyalty in his principal as not just a master strategist but also a politician par excellence

Perceived and proven as President Tinubu’s alter ego and pathfinder, he believes that Tinubu’s tutelage has grounded him sufficiently both as a parliamentarian and a politician. Rooted in Asiwaju’s personality, ideology and political savvy, sagacity, Femi has made incredible strides, achieved distinctions, amazing achievements, built ladders of goodwill and prosperity for others and remained incontrovertibly as a helping hand to millions of people, thereby expanding the Asiwaju’s political kingdom and enlarging the camp.

Femi’s reputation was also evident in the recent cabinet reshuffle, as a candid, deft and dispassionate assessor of each participating minister, and the administration of Renewed Hope Initiatives, and an introverted statesman. The meticulous and distinctive inward search ensured and led to the identification of certain factors and lacunas that otherwise impeded the speed within the administration’s core initiatives, and therefore did not come to Nigerians as a surprise.

This is because they know that someone with a keen eye for details, someone with a deliberate and ambitious desire for innovative success, who is audacious enough to take a hard decisive look at himself and pull society out of the precipice and brink of failure to a place of speed and prosperity, Femi Gbajabiamila is right there. To him, the achievements of the set targets in keeping with the Campaign Promises and the Renewed Hope Initiatives of the Asiwaju’s administration were paramount and indispensable.

He believes that there should be no excuse, no matter what, in achieving the core pillars of the administration as encapsulated in the strategic growth of the economy, the ambitious lifting of 100,000,000 Nigerians out of poverty and the creation of an enabling environment for striving businesses through combating trade barriers and non-tariffs, which will lead to economic growth. A very hardworking nationalist with a touch of most Finesse, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has been instrumental and the hidden finger in the several identifiable and verifiable successes recorded by the present administration.

Gbaja’s passion for negotiation is not only proverbial but a testimony of the fact that he learnt from the master and also a clear indication that he is a chip off the old block. Femi Gbajabiamila has been instrumental in the strategic resolution of many impasses, conflicts and the abortion of several restiveness and crises, including, youth restiveness, the peaceful resolution of Labour Union versus Government crises over the removal of subsidy, and the ASUU –FG impasse.

Those interventions and approaches were adjudged as prominent, mature, educated and humane, as exemplified in the successful resolution of the Dubai Visa Ban. His apparent sagacity and dedication to the service of his country and his unwavering loyalty stand him tall, indeed taller than all, this is further evidenced by his indefatigable contributions to the President during his participation at the United Nations General Assembly.

Although Femi may not have been the first among the first-eleven that started the political journey of Asiwaju’s Political Kingdom, the compassionate personality and mediator par excellence has proved over time that he is a reliable ally ardent at ensuring the successes of his principal not minding the legitimate cost.

It is instructive to note that there are still several undisclosed achievements silently attributed to Gbaja’s strategic thinking, planning and effective execution. His clear and vivid understanding of the administration’s blueprint coupled with his long-standing relationship with Asiwaju; which enables him to understand the body language of Mr. President even from a distance, has pedestalled him as one of the best contributors and reliable allies of this present government of President Ahmed Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila’s goodwill capital is the driving force behind his enduring legacy. Through selfless service, visionary leadership, and steadfast loyalty, he has cemented his place as a national treasure – his name is now synonymous with excellence, integrity, and value. As President Tinubu’s trusted ally and pathfinder, Femi Gbajabiamila continues to support his boss to pave the way for Nigeria’s journey to greatness.

Abutu a former parliamentarian wrote this piece from Abuja.