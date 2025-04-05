GBA, new eatery debuts with Africa continental cuisines, eyes expansion

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Nigerian dining scene and restaurant industry has further been revolutionized with the entrance of Graceful Basil Aroma (GBA) that has promised to add new sets of exquisite cuisine to the country’s dinner space.

At an elaborate ceremony to launch the new outlet in Lagos, founder of GBA and former Managing Director of Nigeria’s leading ground handling firm, Skyway Aviation Handling Company, Sahcol, Mr. Basil Agboarumi said the firm has carefully studied the food landscape and understood the trend and food culture hence the decision to add new menu such as the Basil beans to it menu.

Speaking at the event, Basil said, “I dreamt this vision long ago and it has always been my desire to sell food. I really want to sell food.

For those who me. That is my passion. With this opportunity, we are changing the dining narrative of dining and food varieties in the country.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria, Senegal Reaffirm Strategic Ties at 65th Independence Anniversary

GBA promises to uplift the country food culture with an unrivaled and stimulating experience for it visitors and those who place orders anywhere adding that customers will be avail with a blend of Nigerian and Africa delicacies ranging from a varieties of rice and it unique Basil Beans to continental dishes that are carefully flavoured with local various Nigerian ingredients.

According to the team, it offering of nutritious, home-style meals without compromising on taste or quality is one of its unique features alongside providing a refreshing alternative to the fast-food culture that often sacrifices health for convenience.

Guests at the event testified to the unique nature of GBA’s menu with many adding that it stands to tower high above others in the restaurant chain sector especially with its arrays of chefs and excellent culinary.

Speaking on its expansion, Mr. Basil disclosed that from it strategic location at the Total Grace Oil and Gas Complex, opposite the Lagos Business School (LBS) along the Lekki–Epe Expressway, the restaurant soon be expanded with locations on the Lagos mainland and especially at the Murtala Muhammad Airport as well as cities and towns in the country.

“GBA is not just a restaurant – it is a haven for individuals and families seeking wholesome yet indulgent meals. It is founded on the principle that healthy food should be as flavourful as it is nourishing, we are committed to using high-quality, carefully sourced ingredients to create dishes that evoke the warmth and comfort of home cooking.” he said.

“People often assume that eating healthy means sacrificing flavour or settling for bland meals, but at GBA, we are here to challenge that notion by offering meals that taste just as good as they are good for you. Our goal is to provide a space where people can enjoy food that makes them feel at home while knowing they are making the best choices for their health.”

Dignitaries who graced the launch include the The Executive Chairman of Sifax Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi who was represented by Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, the Group Coordinating Director for the conglomerate, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), Mrs Adenike Aboderin, and Chief Executive Officer, Mediacraft, Mr. John Ehiguese.

Others include former Nigerian Airways Public Relation Manager and Managing Director of Penguin Media ltd, Mr. Chris Aligbe, Chief Executive Officer, Abbymac Limited, Group Head of Corporate Communications at SIFAX Group, Olumuyiwa Akande Head of MBA Programme, Lagos state University (LASU), Professor Rotimi Oladele and Mr. Basil classmates at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi Edo state, among many others.