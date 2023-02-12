Gani Adams, Akingbolu, others task Nigerians on humanitarian service

.As Lions Club decries apathy on voluntary blood donation

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams and rights activist, Kabiru Akingbolu, have called on influential Nigerians to use their wealth to serve and uplift the less-privileged people in the society.

Iba Adams, who was the father of the day at the official public presentation of Lion Lukman Olabiyi as the 5th President of Eko Centennial for 2022/2023 Lion year, in Lagos, stated the need for Nigerians to be humane in delivering service for the progress and development of the society.

Aare Adams, who was represented at the occasion by Ambassador Adebiyi Abiodun Philips, said service to humanity is service to oneself, insisting that the society would be better if every wealthy and influential Nigerian consider it pertinent to serve and uplift the less privileged people in the society.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, challenged the new president to ensure continuity in humanitarian activities of the club by working assiduously to raising funds through partnership with well meaning individuals and corporate organisations.

According to him, “As the 5th President of the Club, he should be able to meet up the demand, rise up to the occasion and do a good delivery on behalf of the Club.”

The guest speaker, Mr Akingbolu, emphasised on giving back to the society and ensuring the rich and privileged cater for the needy.

“If you cannot help those who could not feed a day, who lacks shelter, there is no how you can believe in God because believing in humanity is believing in God.

“When you have money and you’re not helping people, you are like a stagnant water but when you spread it out, you are increasing the spate of wealth in the society and that is the best thing to do, ” he said.

Speaking after his presentation as the new president of the club, Olabiyi bemoaned the less awareness around voluntary blood donation in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

He stressed the need for the people to be informed of the benefits of donating blood and and the consequences of not showing interest.

He said: “At Lions Club, we are intensifying campaign on issue of voluntary blood donation, people are not aware about this and the benefits of donating blood.

“We are trying to change the misconception and trying to forge partnership with stakeholders, particularly the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSTS), because we know that donation of blood is useful and can save lives when the need arises.

“There are so many people in the hospitals who might be in need of the blood and if it is not available, we might end up losing lives.”

He, however, called on well-meaning individuals and organisations to support the club by contributing their quotas to the development and progress of the society.

