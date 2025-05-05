Ganduje’s son empowers 160 SMEs in Kano

By Tom Okpe

In a major step toward promoting youth empowerment and economic sustainability, the Executive Director of Technical Services at the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, Engr Umar Abdullahi Umar, has distributed 160 units of solar home systems to small-scale business operators across the Dawakin-Tofa/Tofa/Rimin-Gado Federal Constituency in Kano State.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, Edwin Olofu in Abuja on Sunday, the beneficiaries, are all members of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Also, Point of Sale’s, POS, operators, phone charging service providers, barbers, tailors, and other entrepreneurs drawn from 38 wards within the constituency are beneficiaries of this gesture.

The empowerment program, which took place over the weekend, was described as a critical intervention to help young entrepreneurs reduce operating costs and boost income, especially, amid rising energy challenges.

Speaking during the event, Engr Umar who is the son of former Kano State Governor and current APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stated that his focus on Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

“This initiative is aimed at promoting youth self-reliance and economic development. By supporting SMEs, we are building the foundation for long-term prosperity and reducing poverty,” Engr Umar said.

He pointed that solar power offers a cost-effective alternative to fuel, enabling small businesses to operate more efficiently.

“We identified your businesses and chose to support you because SMEs are the bedrock of any thriving economy, even in developed nations.

“We will continue to support President Tinubu’s vision to transform Nigeria through grassroots empowerment,” he said.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the REA, Engr Abba Abubakar Aliyu, applauded Engr Umar’s unwavering commitment to addressing power challenges in the State.

He noted that Umar has successfully facilitated the installation of 1 megawatt of solar energy at major institutions including Bayero University Kano, BUK, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, Dangote University of Science and Technology, and Kano Polytechnic.

Dr. Junaid Tofa, Director General, Engr Umar’s campaign team, also commended his consistent efforts toward Community development, highlighting previous interventions including the installation of over 500 solar-powered streetlights and regular distribution of food items across the constituency.

Engr Umar however, promised more inclusive empowerment initiatives, especially targeting women, designed to further enhance the socio-economic well-being of the people.