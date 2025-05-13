Ganduje to Lamido: PDP already dead, we‘ll soon receive you

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has informed that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is already a dead Party.

Ganduje also said the ruling Party, APC, will soon be receiving the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido to its fold, firmly denying reports, suggesting that he, Ganduje, is planning to defect to the PDP, reaffirming his steadfast loyalty to the APC.

Dr Ganduje, responding to a recent comment attributed to former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, who claimed that the APC would soon disintegrate and that those who previously left the PDP, including Ganduje, would return, said rather than him joining the PDP, “the APC will soon receive Sule Lamido into its fold.”

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, in Abuja on Monday, the APC National Chairman described the claim as baseless and illogical, emphasizing that there is no reason for him to leave the ruling Party for what he described as a “failing opposition.”

READ ALSO: Kogi Govt Reassures Citizens on Security, Vows to Neutralize Threats

Ganduje predicted that the PDP will go into extinction by the end of 2025, based on the internal squabbles in the Party.

“It is evident to any discerning observer that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC continues to gain momentum, with prominent political figures across the country defecting to the Party in large numbers.

“With such overwhelming National support, the APC remains focused on consolidating its achievements and preparing for a resounding victory in the 2027 general elections.

“In fact we will soon receive Sule Lamido because very soon, he won’t have where to go, the PDP is dead,” the statement stated.

Dr Ganduje reaffirmed his pride in leading the APC, the largest political Party in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, reiterating his dedication to deepening internal Party democracy and promoting sustainable governance and development.

He advised Lamido to focus on resolving the PDP’s internal crises instead of engaging in unfounded speculation, assuring Nigerians that under his leadership of the ruling Party, “the APC remains united, focused, and committed to delivering on its mandate to the Nigerian people.”