Ganduje says traditional rulers are Nigeria unity

By Tom Okpe

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Adamu Ganduje has said traditional rulers in the country are pillars, uniting the country.

Ganduje made this assertions yesterday when the Inter-Tribal Community leaders, paid him a courtesy call at the national secretariat of the party.

He said: “You are the pillars of unity in Nigeria. We are in a room now, you see the great pillars that are holding this building, if these pillars are removed, the building will collapse.

“Different leaders, tribal leaders stayed in an environment that is not their own. Finding an Igbo man in a purely Hausa society and a Yoruba man in a Kanuri community, also, a Kanuri man in an Igala community.

“But, they are all Nigerians and thats what we called national integration. When you have national integration you have national unity. And when you have national unity it leads to development, peace and stability. I therefore regard you as non partisan. You are all leaders of your communities.

“So, I urge you all Nigerians to respect inter-ethnic nationalities all over the country. We are all human beings. We are created by God. If God wants us to be one tribe, all of us will be one tribe.

“If He, God wants us to be one religion, all of us will be one religion. Before you blink your eyes, all of us will be speaking in one language.

“Since He in His wisdom, decided to make us from different colours from different tongues, religion, behaviours, positions and status, riches, What is our problems?

“That’s why when the youth leaders from the northern parts of the country issued quick notice to the Igbos in the northern part of this country, as a governor, I quickly summoned the youths to Kano.

“We were in Kano, for two days and the youth leaders dialogue together and at the end of it, issues were resolved. And the noticed was withdrawn,” stated.

In their earlier remarks, the traditional leaders, led by Dr Boniface Ibekwe who is also, the Eze’Igbo in Kano State came to felicitate with the National Chairman, Ganduje as non partisan politicians but as stakeholders in the nations body politics.

Igwe Ibekwe also said their role in the society is to support national political leaders for political success and delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

