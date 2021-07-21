Ganduje pardons 136 inmates to decongest facilities

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State pardoned 136 detainees on Tuesday as part of efforts to decongest the state’s prisons.

Malam Abba Anwar, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, revealed this in a statement made in Kano on Wednesday.

The governor made the decision, according to Anwar, when he visited Goron-dutse Medium Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

“You are Nigerians who deserved to be taken care of and that is why we are here today to celebrate with you this great Eid-el-Kabir, by pardoning some of you,” he said.

“We are also here to see how you are feeling and to share the joyous moment with you.

“We want those of you who repented to promise us not to go back to your previous nefarious acts,” the governor was quoted as saying.

According to Anwar, several of the detainees were pardoned owing to illness or for staying longer than necessary.

Others were there, he said, because they couldn’t afford to pay the fines that had been imposed on them.

He reported Ganduje as adding, “The pardoning exercise is in accordance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to decongest detention centers across the country.”

Sulaiman T. Sulaiman, the Controller of Kano Correctional Centres, praised the governor for being humane in his interactions with inmates.

“I’ve worked in a variety of states for the past 30 years. “I have never seen a state governor as concerned about the welfare of convicts in our prisons as Gov Ganduje,” he remarked.

Sulaiman expressed gratitude to the governor for providing animals and rams to the detainees in honor of Eid-el Kabir.

According to Anwar, each pardoned inmate was given N5,000 as transportation cost to their destination by the governor.