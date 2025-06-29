Ganduje mourns renowned business mogul Dantata, says he was pillar of commerce

By Tom Okpe

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and ex-Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of elder statesman and renowned business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu in Abuja on Saturday, Dr Ganduje described the late Dantata as a pillar of commerce, philanthropy, and community leader, whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

“Alhaji Dantata was a towering figure whose contributions to Nigeria’s economic landscape, particularly in the northern region, remains unmatched. His life was one of immense service not only to business, but also to humanity. His philanthropic gestures and commitment to community upliftment defined his legacy,” the statement stated.

Dr Ganduje also, noted that the death of Alhaji Dantata is a monumental loss to Kano State and Nigeria as a whole, stating that his wisdom, humility, and generosity would be dearly missed.

READ ALSO: Tax Reform: Tinubu laid foundation for economic rebirth – Oyedele

He extended condolences to the Dantata family, the Kano Emirate Council, business community, and all those touched by the late icon’s life and work.

“May Allah, SWT, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. We pray for strength and comfort for his family during this difficult time,” he said.

The late Kano billionaire and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, will be laid to rest in Madina, Saudi Arabia, in accordance with his final wishes.

Alhaji Dantata passed on at the age of 94, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, UAE, in the wee hours of Saturday after a brief illness, is widely respected for his philanthropy and business acumen.

Although many had expected his funeral rites would take place in Kano, his family disclosed that he left a will expressing his desire to be buried next to his late wife, Rabi Dantata, who paused on, in 2023.

According to family sources, his remains have been flown to Saudi Arabia, where preparations were underway for his interment in the holy city of Madina.

Reports also indicated that in honour of his remarkable life and legacy, the Council of Ulamas in Kano State, has announced that a Janazah prayer will be held in absentia, Salatul Ghaib, for him. The special Islamic prayer, offered when the deceased’s body is not physically present, will take place at the Umar’bn Khathab Mosque in Dangi, Kano State.

His passing has drawn tributes from across Nigeria and beyond, with many recalling his contributions to commerce, education, and community development.