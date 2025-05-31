Ganduje mourns Kano athletes killed in auto crash, describes tragedy as national loss

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed profound grief over the tragic death of 20 young athletes from Kano State who lost their lives in a fatal road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, in Abuja on Saturday, Ganduje described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy that has dealt a heavy blow not only to the bereaved families and the people of Kano State, but to the entire Nation.

He described the deceased athletes as promising and dedicated youths who embodied the future of Nigerian sports and the pride of Kano State.

“This is a deeply sorrowful moment. These young athletes travelled in the spirit of unity, patriotism, and excellence to represent our state and nation. To lose them in such a tragic and untimely manner is a devastating national loss,” Ganduje said.

The APC National Chairman extended his deepest condolences to the grieving families, the Government and people of Kano State, and the wider Nigerian sports community.

He offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort and strength for those left behind.

Ganduje who is currently performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia also called on the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and implement stronger safety protocols to protect Nigerian athletes during future national assignments.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant the families the strength to bear this irreparable loss and grant eternal rest to the departed souls,” he added.