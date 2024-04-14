Ganduje: Gov Yusuf Lacks Clear Agenda, Progressing In Error – Northern Patriots

The Northern Patriots (NP) has slammed Governor Abba Yusuf for lacking any clear blueprint or agenda for the people of Kano State.

Comrade Dominic Alancha, the national president of the group, made this known during an interview on TVC’s Journalists Hangout on Sunday.

According to Alancha, the governor has instead resorted to a witch-hunt and political vendetta against his predecessor Alhaji Umar Ganduje all in the name of a probe.

Comrade Alancha said Governor Yusuf is progressing in error, adding that his perceived case against Ganduje is dead on arrival as it is not within the jurisdiction of the state to probe him.

The Northern Patriots, however, advised the governor to focus on governance and if indeed he wants to recover state funds, he should look the way of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“It is unfortunate that Governor Abba Yusuf is progressing in error. Instead of focusing on advancing governance, he is out for a witch-hunt and political vendetta against his predecessor,” he said.

“I don’t think that he is aware that there is a judicial pronouncement on this matter. The state can’t prosecute Ganduje, it is the responsibility of the federal high court.

“For me, this case is dead on arrival. If he’s transparent enough, he should have gone back to 2011 or even beyond to probe his political godfather because there are a lot of accusations against Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of corruption and misappropriation of state resources.

“For example, in 2011, there was a 5km contract purportedly allocated to each of the 44 LGAs. Unfortunately, to date, 1km of that road has not been constructed.

“If any probe is to be done, it should be based on transparency and accountability. But this whole case is diverting the attention of the people from seeking transparency and good governance from the governor.

“Abba has nothing to point out as his achievement in the last 11 months. Rather, he is busy setting up committees to probe his predecessor.

“I think it is proper for him to sit down and make his priorities known. He should set out a clear agenda for the people. “