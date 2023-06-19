Gana’s son promises not disappoint constituents

By Saka Bolaji

Former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana has assured the people of Lavun, Edati and Mokwa Federal Constituency that his son, Joshua Gana would provide quality representation.

Gana, who is also the Haske Nupe said this at a civic reception organized in honour of his son, Joshua Audu Gana, who is a House of Representative member representing Lavun, Mokwa and Edati on the platform of PDP.

He said that the family had inculcated moral and right values in the lawmaker as such he would not go astray.

The former minister said: “By God’s grace, my son will bring the much needed dividends of democracy to the constituency.

“This will help to improve the standard of living of the people of Lavun, Edati and Mokwa federal constituency.

“I want to assure you that Hon. Joshua Gana will represent you well as he is a person of integrity and unquestionable character, “he said.

Gana expressed appreciation to those made son’s election possible and the entire people of the constituency for working in unity to ensure his victory.

“On behalf of Gana family, I wish to thank you all for celebrating with us and the people of Lavun, Edati and Mokwa federal constituency.

“We are deeply indebted to you all for finding time to honour us.

“We are very happy that Hon. Joshua Gana has been elected by the good people of Lavun, Edati and Mokwa federal constituency, ” he said.

The former Minister prayed and wished his son well in the National Assembly

Also speaking, Sen. Zainab Kure, who was a former first lady of Niger advised Gana not to let the constituency down in the interest of development.

“My advice is for him not to let us and the people of the constituency down, ” she said.

The senator prayed God to bless, protect and give him sound health while performing his legislative duties.

READ ALSO: PSC moves to redress ethnic, religious imbalance in…

On his part, Mr Labaran Maku, the former Minister of Information expressed happiness over the election of Gana.

He advised him to provide effective representation to the people of the constituency.

Responding, Joshua Gana appreciated God, PDP, the people of the constituency and others for making his election possible.

“I want to thank the leadership of PDP, my campaign council and the people of Lavun, Edati and Mokwa Federal Constituency for their support and electing me,” he said.

He assured the people of the constituency of his readiness not to fail them while discharging his duties.