Galadima’s Claim Against Ganduje Baseless, Ridiculous – APC

..says Galadima has no space of existence in the current political landscape

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the recent out burst by the National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Buba Galadima, against its National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is baseless, ridiculous, without substance.

The ruling Party also said Galadima, a failed, rejected and frustrated politician without base in Nigeria also, has past political record of mercantilism, political duplicity and incompetence, clearly showed he has no space of existence in the current political landscape in the country.

Recall that the NNPP Chief was earlier reported in a recent interview that Ganduje has no electoral value.

But reacting to Galadima’s Claim on Monday in Abuja, Dr Ganduje”s Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment Chief Oliver Okpala said Galadima has been known as a politician with acute character, deficit and treachery.

He wondered how Galadima can say that a man who has been two time Governor of a very powerful State like Kano and presently, Chairman of the largest Party in the black world, the APC, lacks electoral value.

He said: “His statement clearly portrays him as a mischievous personality, politically.

“We know Galadima’s garrulous and weightless antecedents and we are not surprised by this his baseless claims.

“He was a well known member of the Buhari Organisation, but always preferred to take skewed positions, that made all attempts of the organisation to win elections, futile. Is that the kind of person who would determine who has electoral value?

“Ganduje is well known tested and trusted, result orientated technocrat and politician of high repute, who successfully, led Kano for two uninterrupted terms.

“He is a man with infallible proof of performance across Kano and beyond. His developmental projects are still littered across the State, a testament of his unbroken connection with the people.

“Ganduje is a grassroots politician with results to show. Where are Galadima’s results? He is a barren, outdated politician who has outlived his usefulness.

“Galadima should know that the APC’S Ship under the leadership of Dr Ganduje is sailing smoothly, and the Party has continued to wax stronger under him.

“The same cannot be said of Galadima’s NNPP which has continued to suffer serious lacerations due to an intractable and untreatable factionalization. Their attempt to hijack the Party of Dr Boniface Aniebonam has continued to assault them like an ant infested faggot.

“Galadima has been known to be a man of acute character, deficit and that was why his long time Benefactor, General Buhari sacked him.

“Galadima’s antecedents shows clearly that he should not be taken seriously.

“But Ganduje is a calculative, strategic and composed leader who knows his onions. He is not perturbed by the baseless claims of Galadima. He remains a political star in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“Ganduje is a not a political lilliputian like Galadima. He will not be distracted by the likes of Galadima who has always destroyed many political project he is part of.

“Ganduje’s well known political clout and image has gone before him to be creating goodwill for the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Therefore, a political lilliputian like Galadima cannot speak for the teeming Nigerians, and particularly, APC members who have clearly shown their acceptance of Dr Ganduje.”