GAC reabsorbs Jandor to Lagos APC

By Tunde Opalana

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) power bloc, the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) has reabsorbed Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor into the party.

Adediran who was the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led his popular Lagos4Lagos Movement, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP ahead of the election.

He ran alongside famous actress, Funke Akindele as running mate but lost to the incumbent governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of APC.

Jandor who recently detoured back to the APC in March this year blamed his dumping of PDP on high level of hypocrisy and deceit among Lagos PDP chieftains.

Upon returning to APC, he deemed it for to pay homage to the powerful Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) under the chairmanship of Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

His spokesperson, Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye , on Thursday in Lagos, said Adediran was elated by the unique reception he received from GAC leadership and members at a reception which took place in far away Saudi Arabia.

A statement by Ogunleye said Adediran, “was warmly received by the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) Chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; Badagry Division Apex Leader of APC and fellow GAC member, Chief Rabiu Oluwa; Sen. Ganiu Olanrewaju Solomon; and Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro.

“The meeting, which was held during the Umrah pilgrimage, served as a symbolic moment of engagement between key stakeholders in Lagos politics, emphasising the importance of unity.

“This encounter reflects a shared commitment to the progress and unity of Lagos State, underscoring the enduring values of collective responsibility and synergy in the furtherance of the vision of the ruling party”.