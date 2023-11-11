Gabon’s Veneer Triumph: A collaboration of Arise IIP and GSEZ reshaping the woodworking landscape

Gabon, adorned by forests covering an astounding 85% of its terrain across 22 million hectares, is witnessing a transformative era in its woodworking sector, driven by the unwavering commitment of GSEZ (Gabon Special Economic Zone) and the prestigious Arise IIP, recipient of the coveted Reuters SDG Pioneer Award.

This dynamic duo has propelled Gabon into the global spotlight as the 6th-ranked veneer sheet-producing country worldwide. The nation’s veneer production has become synonymous with top-tier craftsmanship, a testament to the remarkable synergy between sustainable forestry practices and economic prosperity.

Gabon’s lush forest cover, a vast 85% of its land, is the bedrock of its burgeoning veneer industry. With an impressive timber stock boasting 130 million m3 of Okoumé and 270 million m3 of other wood species, Gabon’s natural resources are harnessed strategically by GSEZ, blending cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to precision and quality. This harmonious integration has not only captured local and international markets but has also been a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and a surge in the nation’s GDP.

“The special economic zone of NKOK is transforming the economy, creating a new industry that generates huge foreign exchange for Gabon. I am impressed with the range of activities done by the industries here, all with sustainable industrial practices.

A model to expand all across Africa!

Congratulations!”

Says DR. Akinwunmi Adesina PRESIDENT – AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK GROUP (AFBD)

GSEZ, a pivotal player in Gabon’s economic landscape, has leveraged the nation’s rich forest resources to forge a veneer industry distinguished by excellence and meticulous attention to detail. In their own words, “Veneer may not be a household term, but it plays a vital role in shaping our living spaces and functional spaces, and we’re crafting an unforgettable story through veneer production.” This strategic move underscores the potential of sustainable practices and responsible resource management, setting a precedent for Gabon and Africa as a whole.

What sets Gabon’s veneer apart is the unparalleled craftsmanship invested in every piece. The artisans in Gabon are not mere manufacturers; they are artists driven by passion and dedication, creating timeless products that resonate with customers worldwide.

Gabon’s veneer has become a coveted commodity for interior designers seeking exquisite finishes and furniture manufacturers in pursuit of the finest materials. This global recognition underscores the notion that excellence can emerge from unexpected places, where skill and dedication converge with the richness of natural resources.

GSEZ’s commitment to precision and care establishes a new industry standard, championing sustainable practices, responsible resource management, and the celebration of craftsmanship. Gabon is proclaiming to the world that quality knows no borders, a message reverberating across the globe.

With a “Made in Gabon” veneer, the world is discovering the beauty and elegance that emanates from the heart of Africa. As Gabon’s veneer industry continues to thrive, it marks just the beginning of a remarkable journey where Gabon’s precision and care will continue to shine brightly in the global marketplace.