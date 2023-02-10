G5 Governors “ll work for Tinubu – Gov. Lalong affirms

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Governor of Plateau State and the Director General Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation, Simon Lalong has said the G5 Governors also known as the Integrity Governors, will support the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Lalong who is also the Chairman of the 19 Northern States Governors, mocked those who are in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led former governor Jonah Jang faction in support of the G5, saying that they are confused as their leader Jang who is fighting the APC in the state will be cowed to support the presidential candidate of the APC.

Calling them confused people, Lalong urged Jang and his followers to decamp to APC and safe themselves of the impending show of shame that will soon befall them.

“The G5 Governors will support the Tinubu and Shettima presidential elections. So the PDP faction led by Governor Jang is only fooling themselves. I call them confused people”, Lalong said.

The governor stated this during the APC State Governorship Campaign flag-off held in Wase Local Government area of Plateau South, where also over 9000, decampees from different political parties defected to the APC.

Most prominent among the decampees is the governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Manji Gontori, calling on his supporters to shift allegiance to the governorship candidate of the APC, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Gontori while speaking at the campaign rally promised to work for the victory of the APC both at the State and the National level.

However, speaking at the rally, Nentawe expressed happiness with the mammoth crowd at the rally, describing it as a proof of love for him and the Party.

He pledged to utilize potentials of the youths for growth, progress and development of the state if elected in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election.

“We will address the State’s economy and 10% of the State IGR will be deployed to address issues of the vulnerable groups like the youths, women, and people living with disabilities.

“We will be transparent, free, fair and run an all-inclusive government while the youths will be mentored and appointed as commissioners and other positions.

