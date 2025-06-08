G. Cappa names Oyetibo chairman, begins rebranding drive

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

G. Cappa has appointed Mr Tayo Oyetibo as its new chairman, marking a significant leadership shift.

Concurrently, the Company said it is set to embark on a strategic rebranding process aimed at revamping its image and driving growth. This development signals a new chapter for G. Cappa, with Oyetibo’s expertise expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s future direction.

Oyetibo, during the company’s board meeting in Lagos, promised that G. Cappa Plc would reclaim its position as the leading construction firm in the country.

Oyetibo noted that the company was known for the various projects it had handled at both the Federal and state levels, as well as for corporate organisations and individuals.

He stated that a new management team had been constituted to drive the company’s operations and move it to profitability shortly.

He added that, with the election of its new board, the company was set to embark on a strategic rebranding process, stating that part of this process included innovative building and construction methods, leveraging the skills and rich expertise of its new engineering team.

“There was no way in the country’s construction industry in the last 20 years that one would mention two civil engineering companies in Nigeria without mentioning G. Cappa. That is where the company wants to go now, as we are committed to executing the highest quality of work and bringing back into the fold the highest standards possible.

“Driven by passion, precision, and excellence, the company is, undoubtedly, dedicated to creating enduring legacies through an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative constructions that make a lasting impact,” he said.

Oyetibo asserted that Nigeria’s construction industry was filled with many opportunities, saying, harnessing the opportunities of the industry required the right mix of technology, innovation, good governance and a sound board, which G. Cappa had recently constituted.

He revealed that to actualise the vision of the company, the new board constitution was made up of highly experienced construction professionals, business and legal experts.

Oyetibo revealed that top priorities for the organisation included sourcing and up-skilling its service delivery and maximising the use of advanced technology in all its projects.