G-5 : Okowa predicts disintegration of alliance

…says few Govs will retract steps, work for Atiku

By Tunde Opalana

As the nation awaits Thursday’s declaration by the G-5 Governors on whom to support for the 2023 Presidency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has predicted disintegration sooner than expected, among the rebellious People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa who is the he vice- presidential candidate of the PDP even foresaw the possibility of a few of the G- 5 Governors rescinding their hardline step against the party and it’s presidential candidate.

Okowa said some of the governors will return and work for the victory of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) at the presidential poll.

He, however, expressed optimism that decision of the G-5 governors will not affect the victory of Atiku Abubakar at the poll while insisting that PDP will win the presidency come 2023.

“It is God that would determine Nigeria’s next President and not the action of G-5 governors,” he categorically stated.

According to a statement from the Atiku/ Okowa Campaign Organisation, the vice presidential candidate spoke weekend at PDP campaign rally at Aboh in Ndokwa West Local Government area of the state.

“God has said it that we the PDP will win this election. Many things may be happening now and people may be asking what about the G-5 governors?

“These governors are our brothers; everybody is important. But what God has said will happen, nobody can change it. So even if some of them decide to support APC, some will still remain with us because there will be division among them.

“The real truth is that I have strong political eyes and I have observed that no matter what they do, PDP will win the forthcoming election, by the grace of God.

“It is only the power of God that can help us to win. So, no matter that the G-5 said that they would work with APC or any other party, we will win.

“We all know that the candidate of APC is not good enough to be our president. Also we know that Labour Party is not going anywhere and we need to sweet talk the party supporters not to waste their votes.

“Those supporters wishing to vote for Labour Party are only indirectly helping APC and trying to reduce the vote of PDP. So, please go and plead with Labour Party supporters to return to PDP and join hands with us to change Nigeria for the better.

“We the PDP are ready to change the so-called previous change. Therefore, everyone should go and get his or her PVC,” he said.

The vice- presidential candidate assured party loyalists that PDP administration under the leadership of Atiku and Okowa will restore hope back to heart- broken Nigerians, revive the economy, unite different ethnic nationalities and restructure the country.

“The APC has finished Nigeria. They promised change in 2015 but they have destroyed our dear country with insecurity, hunger and poverty.

“To solve the insecurity challenge, we will amend the Constitution to allow State Police.

“The Atiku-Okowa presidency will restructure Nigeria by allowing states to have more funds and more responsibilities to better the lots of Nigerians.

“We will amend the Constitution to give more powers and resources to states and local governments and we will encourage a private sector-led economy.

“Our economy was doing well prior to 2015, but the APC came and destroyed it again.

“Nigerians are poorer and hungry because the economy is not good and when the economy is not working, there will be no jobs, because it is a good economy that brings industries.

“We have gone round a lot of states in the country and I can assure you that Nigerians have resolved to sack APC,” he stated.

