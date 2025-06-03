Fwd: Mokwa: Flood Survivors Decry Delays In Emergency Relief

Agency Report

Thousands of people have been left homeless and hungry after devastating floods hit Mokwa town in Niger State – North-Central Nigeria. Survivors say help is not coming fast enough.

The death toll following the major flooding in Niger State has also continued to climb.

Authorities say at least 200 people are now known to have died from major floods in the country’s north-central state of Niger. Hundreds more are feared missing.

In Mokwa, the worst-hit area, aid from the federal government has yet to reach most of those affected. Mokwa, nearly 380 kilometers (236 miles) west of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, is a key local hub for traders from Nigeria’s south and farmers from the north.

The floods, said to be the worst in the area for 60 years, swept through the towns of Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa after a bout of torrential rain.

“A lot of people do not have food to eat. There’s no food. There is no shelter. Some people are just hanging around. Some do not even have clothing,” Abubakar Hussaini from Humanity First, an internatonal aid agency, told DW.

“If you look at the conditions really, people are looking for assistance where they can get shelter, clothing and food.”

This is despite assurances by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who on Saturday wrote on his X account that aid was to be released with “no delay.”

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and all relevant federal agencies have been mobilized to support the state government’s efforts,” he said on social media.

“Relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed without delay.”

Growing desperation

The humanitarian crisis, marked by food scarcity, homelessness and the dire need for basic necessities has left many stranded.

Aishatu Bello, a retired teacher who lost everything in the floods, expressed anger towards the authorities and the slow speed at which relief is coming.

“I have lived all my life here. The situation now, hunger. No home to sleep. There’s no shelter,” Bello told DW. “We are squatting at a neighbor’s house. So it’s a problem. We are homeless. We need assistance from the government.”

Other people are concerned about how they will rebuild their lives. Markets were destroyed and many businesses lost essential equipment in the flood.

“I don’t know what will happen next. I’m a family man. My fear is where to start again. That’s what we don’t know. We have never received anything from [the] government,” Isaac Abel, a printing company worker who has lived in Mokwa town for 13 years, told DW.

On Sunday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced it had started the process of providing relief packages to people affected.

NEMA said that roads and bridges were also affected by the floods, which has impacted the local economy and traffic.

On Friday, the Nigerian Red Cross released a statement saying the floods had caused “significant loss of life and widespread distress.”

There are now fears of a disease outbreak in the affected areas, according to Hussaini from Humanity First.

“Some dead bodies are yet to be discovered. Up to now, the search is still going on,” he said.

Flood grant promises under scrutiny

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has come under fire after appealing to Nigerians on X for donations to help flood victims.

Questions have been raised about why the state government is seeking public donations just six months after Bago announced a $10 million World Bank grant would fund flood prevention in Mokwa.

During a tour in December, Bago assured journalists that the funds would be used to address flooding in the area.

But the same communities that were supposed to benefit from the grant have now been devastated.

Residents have expressed frustration over the lack of tangible results from the much-publicized World Bank assistance.

“Our people are in danger; they need help from the government. We lost so much,” said Tanko Bala, leader of Mokwa’s Hausa community. Why is flooding so dangerous in Nigeria?

Initial reports had pointed to a dam breach in Niger state leading to the current flooding affecting Mokwa town and surroundings.

However, the authorities have dismissed the dam breach claims saying flooding was worsened by erosion in the affected areas.

Nigeria’s meteorological agency warned of possible flash floods in 15 of the country’s 36 states, including Niger State, between Wednesday and Friday.

Floods are common during Nigeria’s rainy season, which lasts from April until October and often results in loss of life.

A lack of drainage, the construction of homes on waterways and the dumping of waste in drains and water channels all worsen the flooding.

Nigeria suffered one of its worst disasters in decades in 2024, with flooding killing more than 1,200 people and displacing another 1.2 million.

The flooding, which impacted 31 of the country’s 36 states, also destroyed more than 1.4 million hectares (3.5 million acres) of farmland.