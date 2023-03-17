Furore in Abia court as Nollywood actress accuses PDP chieftain of rape

An Umuahia High Court was thrown into hysteria as a result of a disclosure in the course of cross examination by counsel for the defendant during hearing of the case.

Kelechi Eze, counsel for the defendant, Chioma Toplis who is a Nollywood actress, asserted that a PDP chieftain, Chief Uche Akwukwegbu, CEO Bawas Oil, raped, impregnated, subjected her to abortion and thereafter buried the foetus of the pregnancy when she was a teenager.

During an interview, the mother of Chioma Toplis, Mrs Bessie Orji, 85 years old, who also is the mother-in-law of the aforesaid Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu alias Bawas and also a witness in the case confirmed the revelations.

The weighty allegation and other sordid revelations made in the court compelled the judge, Justice Ogechi Okeahialam to recuse herself from the trial, prompting the case to be reassigned to another court for continuation of hearing.

Actress Chioma Toplis is standing trial for criminal defamation in a case (SUIT NO: HU/181/2022) following posts made from a social media, which she vehemently denies any knowledge of.

According to a reliable source, trouble started after Chief Akwukwegbu, a brother in law to the actress, following the social media posts he suspected were emanating from the actress, initiated a case of criminal defamation against the actress, which saw police men from Zone 9 Umuahia, Abia State, swooping on, arresting and charging the actress to a magistrate court in Umuahia, which lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case, leading to Chioma Toplis being detained in a correctional facility at Umuahia.

The detention, widely reported in the media at the time, prompted uproar amongst her colleagues in Nollywood.

According to the source, “Chioma was arrested on Friday 18th of June 2021.

After the interview with the former AIG Okon on Monday 21st June, the said Okon held that the case lacked evidence but the CSP Johnson continued to detain Chioma Toplis at the instance of the said Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu. Chioma Toplis was also made to provide landed/house documents in Umuahia, Abia State as part of the requirement for her bail condition.

She was eventually granted administrative bail and the matter was eventually charged to court yet, the prosecution on the instructions of Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu refused to release the said documents back to Chioma Toplis.

Chioma’s mother tendered her son’s house document as security for Chioma Toplis’ bail she was released on bail on Thursday, 25th June 2021 making it 6 days at Zone 9 Police cell.

“Feeling that her rights were trampled upon, Chioma went to report the case in Abuja and Chief Uche Akwukwegbu was arrested and detained.

The case was consolidated and moved to Abuja but as soon as Chioma went to London for treatment, Akwukwegbu transferred the case back to Umuahia without investigation from the FCID Abuja headed by the late DIG Egbunike.

When Chioma returned to Nigeria after her medical trip, she was informed in Abuja that the case has been moved back to Umuahia.

She went to Force Headquarters, Abuja to report the matter and the Late DIG Egbunike advised that the matter the case file should be returned back to Abuja.

“Chioma later returned back to her base in Lagos and went to the bank to do a transaction, only to find out that her business account was frozen and in the course of making inquiries, she was arrested in the bank and taken to Panti.

She was detained until she put a call across to DIG Dan-mallam who again informed Late DIG Egbunike what had happened.

Late DiG sent a signal to Panti for Chioma’s immediate release and invited all parties involved in the case to appear in his office on the 17th of December, 2021. “

According to the source, the late DIG Ebunike had admonished them, urging them to make peace since they were all relatives, they embraced peace and left.

But that was not to be, following the death of DIG Egbunike. “Up till this moment, the Police men from Zone 9 Umuahia have refused to release the original house documents which Chioma’s mother gave as collateral for her bail even as the case is no longer with the police but with the court”.

