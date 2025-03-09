Funke Akindele’s ‘Finding Me’ Set for December Release in Nigeria

Nollywood powerhouse Funke Akindele is set to captivate audiences once again with her latest film, ‘Finding Me,’ a romantic drama scheduled for a December premiere. The highly anticipated movie promises a heartwarming storyline, featuring an ensemble cast of top Nollywood actors.

With Akindele’s track record of delivering box office hits, industry experts predict that ‘Finding Me’ will dominate Nigerian cinemas during the festive season. The film explores themes of love, self-discovery, and personal growth, making it a must-watch for moviegoers looking for an emotional and uplifting experience.

As excitement builds, fans eagerly await the official trailer and promotional events leading up to the film’s release. ‘Finding Me’ is expected to set a high standard for Nollywood’s end-of-year cinematic offerings, further cementing Akindele’s reputation as one of the industry’s most influential filmmakers.

The film will premiere in Lagos before rolling out nationwide, with major cinema chains gearing up for what is anticipated to be one of the biggest Nollywood releases of the year.