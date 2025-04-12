Funke Akindele Opens Up on Single Parenting and Losing Her Mother

Renowned Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has candidly discussed the challenges of single parenting following the loss of her mother.

In a recent interview, Akindele revealed that she is raising her children alone and has faced significant emotional struggles since her mother’s passing.

She admitted to experiencing depression and emphasized the importance of confronting grief rather than suppressing it.

Akindele’s openness has sparked conversations about the emotional toll of single parenting and the need for mental health awareness.