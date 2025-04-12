April 12, 2025
image
Entertainment

Funke Akindele Opens Up on Single Parenting and Losing Her Mother

By Ihesiulo Grace 212 No comment
Funke Akindele

Renowned Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has candidly discussed the challenges of single parenting following the loss of her mother.

In a recent interview, Akindele revealed that she is raising her children alone and has faced significant emotional struggles since her mother’s passing.

She admitted to experiencing depression and emphasized the importance of confronting grief rather than suppressing it.

READ ALSO: Contractors Get Deadline to Resume Work on Abandoned Kabba-Ilorin Road – Senator Karimi

Akindele’s openness has sparked conversations about the emotional toll of single parenting and the need for mental health awareness.

Tags:

Ihesiulo Grace

Related Posts

Davido expecting second daughter in US

By Ihesiulo Grace

Beyonce celebrates tells Meghan at Lion King premiere

By Ihesiulo Grace

Alibaba showers praises on his wife, says she runs the kitchen, the other room and still has room for improvement

By Ihesiulo Grace

Leave a Reply