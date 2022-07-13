Funke Akindele has nothing to offer – APC mocks PDP

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State has said the nomination of Funke Akindele as deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, underscores the unseriousness of the party.

Spokesman of the party, Mr. Seye Oladejo said this in a statement after Funke Akindele confirmed her entry into politics.

He stated that the PDP was trivalising the election by “giving political neophytes who have absolutely nothing to bring to the table their electoral tickets.”

“It also shows lack of depth in the party as regards quality members to put forward for elections if they could give a member who crossed-carpeted a few days before their primaries the governorship ticket and now went to the make-believe industry to fetch a deputy,” he added.

He stressed that governance was serious business not a circus.

“I was amused to read that the deputy governorship candidate said she was suspending her acting career for the elections whose result is highly predictable.

“I guess she is suspending a lot more because she has been in the news of recent for all the wrong reasons,” he added.

He noted that residents of Lagos will not allow governance in the State to be turned into a needless experiment.

