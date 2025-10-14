FULL LIST: Names of the 175 inmates pardoned by President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday granted pardons to 175 convicts and ex-convicts, following approval from the National Council of State.

The beneficiaries include Herbert Macaulay, famed nationalist; Farouk Lawan, a former member of the House of Representatives; and Major General Mamman Vatsa, the poet and soldier executed in 1986 for alleged treason.

Other recipients consist of drug offenders, illegal miners, white-collar convicts, and a few foreign nationals.

In a statement on Saturday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said clemency was extended to many based on evidence of remorse and good conduct while imprisoned.

He added that some pardons were granted on grounds such as advanced age, acquisition of vocational skills, or enrollment in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, led by Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi, recommended pardons for two inmates and 15 former convicts, eleven of whom are deceased.

The committee also proposed full clemency for 82 inmates and commutation of sentences for 65 others. Among them, seven on death row had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

Fagbemi presented the committee’s report during the Council of State meeting presided over by President Tinubu.

Here is a full list of the beneficiaries:

PARDONED

Nweke Francis Chibueze, 44. Serving a life sentence at Kirikiri for cocaine. Nwogu Peters, 67, serving a 17-year jail term for fraud. He was sentenced in 2013. Anastasia Daniel Nwaoba, 63, has already served a sentence for fraud. Hussaini Alhaji Umar, 58. Sentenced in 2023 to pay a fine of N150M in the ICPC case Ayinla Saadu Alanamu, 63, was sentenced to seven years for bribery in 2019 and has served the sentence. Farouk M. Lawan, 62, was sentenced to five years in 2021 for corrupt practices and had served the sentence.

POSTHUMOUS PARDON

Sir Herbert Macaulay, banned from public office for misappropriation of funds and sentenced in 1913 by the British colonialists. Major-General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, 46. Sentenced in 1986 for treason, related to an alleged coup plot

POSTHUMOUS PARDON: THE OGONI NINE

Ken Saro-Wiwa. Sentenced for murder Saturday Dobee. Sentenced for murder Nordu Eawa. Sentenced for murder Daniel Gbooko. Sentenced for murder. Paul Levera. Sentenced for murder. Felix Nuate. Sentenced for murder. Baribor Bera. Sentenced for murder. Barinem Kiobel. Sentenced for murder John Kpuine. Sentenced for murder

VICTIMS OF OGONI NINE HONOURED

Albert Badey Edward Kobaru Samuel Orage Theophilus Orage

PRESIDENTIAL CLEMENCY

According to Onanuga, most of the beneficiaries showed either remorse or learnt vocational skills in jail.

Aluagwu Lawrence, 47, sentenced for selling Indian hemp in 2015. Ben Friday, 60, sentenced to three years or an N1.3 million fine for marijuana in 2023. Oroke Micheal Chibueze, 21, sentenced to five years (cannabis sativa) in 2023. Kelvin Christopher Smith, 42, sentenced to four years for importing cocaine in 2023. Azubuike Jeremiah Emeka, 31, sentenced in 2021 to five years or N3 million fine for importing cocaine. Akinrinnade Akinwande Adebiyi, 47, was sentenced in 2023 to three years for dealing in Tramadol. Ahmed Adeyemo, 38, was sentenced to 15 years for cannabis and has already served nine years and five months at Kirikiri. Adeniyi Jimoh, 31, was sentenced to 15 years for drugs in 2015 and served nine years at Kirikiri. Seun Omirinde, 3, was sentenced to 15 years for drugs in 2015. He served nine years at Kirikiri Adesanya Olufemi Paul, 61. Sentenced to 14 years for theft. Had served eight years. Ife Yusuf, 37. Sentenced for human trafficking in 2019. Had served six years at Kirikiri. Daniel Bodunwa, 43. Sentenced in 2018 to 10 years for fraudulent intent to forge a land receipt. Had served six years in jail Fidelis Michael, 40. Sentenced to five years for cannabis sativa Suru Akande, 52. Sentenced to five years for cannabis sativa Safiyanu Umar, 56. Sentenced to five years without the option of a fine for possessing 5kg of Cannabis sativa, 2023 Dahiru Abdullahi, 46. Sentenced in 2016 to 21 years for possession of three pistols and had spent 10 years in jail. Hamza Abubakar, 37. Sentenced to five years for selling Indian hemp in 2022 Rabiu Alhassan Dawaki, 52. Sentenced in 2020 to seven years for criminal breach of trust. Mujibu Muhammad, 30. Sentenced in 2022 to five years, no option for a fine for cannabis. Emmanuel Eze, 49. Sentenced in 2022 to five years for Heroine. Bala Azika Yahaya, 70. Sentenced in 2017 to 15 years for cannabis. Lina Kusum Wilson, 34. Sentenced to death in 2017 for culpable homicide, had spent eight years in jail. Buhari Sani, 33. Sentenced in 2022 to five years for possession of 558 grams of cannabis. Mohammed Musa, 27. Sentenced in 2022 to five years for possession of 16 grams of cannabis. Muharazu Abubakar, 37. Sentenced in 2022 to five years for selling Indian hemp. Already spent three years in Katsina Prison Ibrahim Yusuf, 34. Jailed five years in 2022 for possession of 5.7 grams of Indian hemp. Saad Ahmed Madaki, 72; sentenced in 2020 for a 419 offence. Had served 4 years in Kaduna prison Michael Bawa, 72. Sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in 2005. Had spent 20 years in Kaduna prison Richard Ayuba, 38. Sentenced to five years in 2022 for Indian hemp Adam Abubakar, 30. Sentenced in 2022 to five years for possession of 2kg of tramadol. Emmanuel Yusuf, 34. Sentenced in 2022 to four years for possession of 2kg of tramadol Edwin Nnazor, 60. Sentenced in 2018 to 15 years for cannabis. Had spent six years, nine months at Zamfara prison Chinedu Stanley, 34. Sentenced in 2023 to three years for fake lubricant oil.34. Joseph Nwanoka, 42. Sentenced inIkot Ekpeneve years for drugs Johnny Ntheru, 63. Sentenced in 1989 to life imprisonment for robbery. Had spent 36 years in Umuahia Prison John Omotiye, 28. Sentenced to six years for pipeline vandalism. Nsikat Edet Harry, 37. Sentenced in 2023 to five years for Illegal possession of Indian hemp, cocaine, & heroin. Jonathan Asuquo, 28. Sentenced in 2022 to five years for possession of Indian hemp & other drugs Prince Samuel Peters, 54. Sentenced in 2020 to seven years for obtaining money by false pretence. Had spent 4 years, 3 months in Ikot Ekpene Prison. Babangida Saliu, 35. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining. Adamu Sanni, 39. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining. Abdulkarem Salisu, 30. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining. Abdulaziz Lawal, 18. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining. Abdulrahman Babangida, 20. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining Maharazu Alidu, 22. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining. Zaharadeen Baliue, 38. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining. Babangida Usman, 30. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining. Zayyanu Abdullahi, 28. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining, 2024 Bashir Garuba, 20. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining Imam Suleman, 25. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining, 2024. Abbeh Amisu, 28. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining, 2024. Lawani Lurwanu, 20. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining, 2024. Yusuf Alhassan, 33. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining in 2024. Abdulahi Isah, 25. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining, 2024. Zayanu Bello, 35. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining. Habeeb Suleman, 22. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining. Jubrin Sahabi, 23. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Shefiu Umar, 28. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Seidu Abubakar, 29. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining. Haruna Abubakar, 24. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining Rabiu Seidu, 26. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining. Macha Kuru, 25. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining Zahradeen Aminu, 25. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining. Nazipi Musa, 25. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining in 2024 Abdullahi Musa, 30. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Habibu Safiu, 20. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Husseni Sani, 21. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Musa Lawali, 25. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Suleiman Lawal, 23. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Yusuf Iliyasu, 21. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Sebiyu Aliyu, 20. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Halliru Sani, 18. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Shittu Aliyu, 30. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Sanusi Aminu, 27. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Isiaka Adamu, 40. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Mamman Ibrahim, 50. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Shuaibu Abdullahi, 35. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Sanusi Adamu, 28. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Sadi Musa, 20. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Haruna Isah, 35. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining. Abiodun Elemero, 43. Sentenced to life imprisonment for cocaine hawking in 2014. Had spent 10 years plus in Kirikiri, Maryam Sanda, 37. Sentenced to death in 2020 for culpable homicide and had spent six years, eight months at Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre.

Onanuga said Sanda’s family pleaded for her release, arguing that it was in the best interest of her two children. The plea was also anchored on her good conduct in jail, her remorse, and her embracement of a new lifestyle, demonstrating her commitment to being a model prisoner.Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, senator representing Zamfara North, signed an undertaking to be responsible for the rehabilitation and empowerment of all convicted illegal miners granted presidential clemency.

LIST OF INMATES RECOMMENDED FOR REDUCED TERM OF IMPRISONMENT