Fuel subsidy: We’re in a difficult moment- APC

…as Uzodinma emerges PGF chair

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, (APC) Abdullahi Adamu has said the country was in a very difficult moment now that fuel subsidy has been removed.

President Bola Tinubu had in his inaugural speech after taking oath of office on Monday, announced that fuel subsidy had gone and since then, the price of the commodity had skyrocketed, throwing Nigerians into untold hardship.

Adamu while addressing APC governors at a meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja, Wednesday evening, said the party governors were coming at a very difficult period.

He urged them to adhere to the APC manifesto in the execution of their mandate and address the challenges of their respective states head-on even in the present circumstance.

“You, as Chief Executive Officers of the states must key into this manifesto but there are peculiarities, there are priorities you must have set and you are bound to do as much as you can to meet the expectations of those who voted for us.

“We are in a very difficult moment and you have come at a very difficult period. Even with the timing so, of the lifting of the fuel subsidy, this is going to be very specially challenging to us, particularly to you because you are where it matters most.

“From national politics, you are the shock absorbers in the various states of the federation. You live with the people. You wake up with the people and you work with them. The expectation is that you could have a better appreciation of their pains as citizens of this country. So, a lot of expectations will be on you as governors of the federating units of this great country.

“As far as the party is concerned, we will give you every cooperation you need. If you have any problem, turn to us and we will give you the best advice as we can. But whatever we do with you, you are the one wearing the shoes and know where it pinches.

“You are lucky to have a president who will listen to you. He has come with the same urge, the same desire to deliver. So, you are lucky. But whatever you do, do not forget that you will bear your cross. You will bear your cross. We will not as a party stand in your way for a good programme. If someone does so, please draw our attention so that we will stop it,” he said.

Adamu said it was the intention of the party to meet with its governors immediately after their elections but the journey of the then President-elect abroad, leadership tussle in the National Assembly and activities for the inauguration delayed the meeting.

He appreciated the governors who afford to attend the meeting even at the very short notice, adding that another meeting would be summoned soon when all of them will attend to put issues of governance in proper perspective with the Federal Government.

In his response, Uzodinma who had earlier emerged through consensus as chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, (PGF), an umbrella body of the APC governors assured the party’s leadership of cooperation of the forum in implementing its policies and programmes.

“I want to assure you that the APC governors understand very clearly that the government each of us are presiding over belongs to the party and we know both at the Federal and sub-national level,the government belongs to APC, APC-led government.

“Under my watch, we will be very close to the party. The purpose of the forum is to have impetus to the activities of the party and the government. We are only going to act as salesmen that will market the policies and programmes of government.

“Arising from the manifesto promised to the people before the election, I can assure that you had a team and working together with the kind of men I have seen as Progressives Governors members, I think we have gotten all it would take to ensure that policies of our government were fully marketed.

“APC is the only party we’ve got in Nigeria. The governor’s of APC seem to be the most active governors in Nigeria. So, my assurance is that, we are just constructive partners to work with the party and our loyalty to the party is absolute and indeed, the party will become envy of other parties in Africa.

“Whatever we did not get before, under my leadership, the party will get it. It is going to be a synergy, we can’t do much without you and conversely, I don’t think you can do much without us.so we are married in this business and there is no going back,” he said.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the PGF chairman said: “All the presidential candidates during the campaigns, all promised that they will removed fuel subsidy.

“The former government before it left, made us to know that fuel subsidy is no longer sustainable. What we are talking about now is the implementation process. How to implement the programme in a manner that it will not be too hard on the people. And I think the government is working on it.

READ ALSO: China pledges increased economic cooperation with

“I have confidence on the ability of current president to navigate through the waters and take decisions that will be to the best interest of our people and the country as a nation.”

On the National Assembly leadership contestations, he said: “The President has not made proclamation for the National Assembly leadership to be inaugurated. And of course you know, APC is the majority party.

“At the right time, the party continue to convince and talk to stakeholders. And collectively the issues will be resolved.”

The governors in attendance include; Hope Uzodinma – Imo, Mai-Mala Buni – Yobe, Yahaya Bello – Kogi, Abduallahi Sule – Nasarawa Mohammed Bago – Niger, Uba Sani – Kaduna, Inuwa Yahaya – Gombe, Nasir Idris – Kebbi and Dapo Abiodum – Ogun.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com