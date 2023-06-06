Fuel subsidy: NLC, TUC suspend proposed strike

…keeps mum on fuel price

…to set up tripartite c’ttee on minimum wage review

…to reconvene on June 19

By Ukpono Ukpong

Organised labour under the aegis of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) tonight suspended their proposed strike, which was scheduled to commence on Wednesday June 7, over the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol.

Addressing State House correspondents after a meeting held at the Presidential Villa between the Federal Government and the two trade centres, Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, said that the labour leaders reached the decision after an extensive deliberation.

The meeting, which lasted over five hours, had the NLC President,Joe Ajaero, and TUC President, with their secretaries and other officials in attendance.

According to the Speaker, some of the resolutions between the NLC, TUC and the Federal Government to end the issues associated with the removal of subsidy include establishment of a joint committee of Federal Government,, NLC and TUC to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC (are) to review World Bank-financed Cash Transfer Scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the program.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion program earlier agreed with Labour centers in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.

“The Labour centers and the Federal Government to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation.

“The Labour centers and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

“The Federal Government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.

“All other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint committee,” Gbajabiamila stated.

Consequently, the parties agreed that the NLC would suspend the notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations.

“That the TUC and the NLC (are) to continue the ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions above.

“The Labour centers and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023, to agree on an implementation framework,” he said.

