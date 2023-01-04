Fuel queues may persist at major marketers’ Outlets, says IPMAN

By Godwin Anyebe

Oil marketers have said fuel queues at filling stations across the country may persist if consumers and motorists’ continue to buy the product at selected filling station dispensing the product below N200/litre.

The National Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Mike Osatuyi, said recently that the lingering queues at some filling stations were caused by consumers who insisted on buying the fuel at cheaper retail outlets.

“There is petrol in the country. No more scarcity, however, the long queues you still see on the expressways is caused by those who want to buy petrol at N180 per litre. Otherwise, those who can afford the more expensive product can easily drive into other stations and buy without queuing up”, he said.

Findings revealed that there are queues at filling stations belonging to members of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, and those of the NNPCL along the Oshodi-Berger Expressway.

Also, fndings show that while NNPCL stations sell at N179/litre, major oil marketers sell at N180/litre. However, filling stations belonging to independent petroleum marketers still sell at over N200/litre.

Meanwhile, in an internal memo, IPMAN’s President, Chinedu Okoronkwo, informed its over 30, 000 members nationwide that the association will no longer do business with what it termed “NNPC Customer Express.”

As such, the body directed its members to register with the “NNPC Retail” effective January 1, 2023.

While also directing members to book their orders under the new platform, it assured the members that firms that had paid using the previous platform would get their products.

Independent oil marketers had in December 2022, reportedly inked a deal with the new NNPCL Retail Managing Director, Hubb Stockman, for the direct supply of petrol to IPMAN members at government regulated price of N148/litre, starting from this month.

Spokesperson for NNPCL, Garba Deeen, declined speaking on the fuel scarcity despite several calls and messages sent to his official line and email.

