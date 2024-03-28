Fubara to Rivers people: Don’t panic, we’ll protect your collective interest

By Amaka Agbu

Sir Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers State, has told the people of the state not to panic and be rest assured of the determination of his Administration to protect lives and property of residents while improving the collective aspirations of the people.

Fubara gave the assurance when he addressed members of the Family Support Group who were on solidarity visit to Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday to declare their unalloyed support to his Administration.

Family Support Group is an assemblage of concerned Rivers youths, women, and men drawn from the three Senatorial Districts and 23 local government areas, with the core aim of protecting, promoting, and defending the interests of Rivers State.

Governor Fubara, represented by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, said that the Government was for the youths, women, men, and every well-meaning Nigerian who wish the State well.

He assured that his Administration would not disappoint their expectations, and would deliver good governance and quality services across all sectors.

Governor Fubara said it was gratifying to see such ebullient youths showing undying interest in government and were also willing to defend their votes, and therefore, desired the tenure completed without interruption.

The governor explained that so many development projects had been completed and opened for public use with many others like the Port Harcourt Ring Road still actively ongoing.

He specifically noted the readiness of the Administration to flag off construction of phase two of the real Trans-Kalabari Road from Port Harcourt through Tombia to other communities; the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road.

“The whole land of Rivers State stands in affirmation that we won the election fairly and deserve to serve out our full tenure. There is not going to be anything that will cut short the popular mandate that you all gave to this Administration.

“Just about within weeks of assuming office, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, flagged-off the Port Harcourt Ring Road project that will transverse six local governments. It will be completed within 36 months, but I think it will be completed before the time because the progress of work we have seen is beyond what we were thinking.

“The Trans-Kalabari Road, very soon, the official main Trans-Kalabari Road will start and will begin from Port Harcourt. That road, a lot of plans have been done, very soon, you will see contractors on site, and Rivers State will be opened.

“Just yesterday, you heard in the news also that the Governor has commenced the construction of the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road. That road was initially done with one lane, but now, he is going to dualise it. The Government has already awarded the contract,” he said.

Governor Fubara emphasised that his Administration was pro-youth and pro-human beings and determined to maintain that level of empathy and inclusivity that offered succour to the people.

He continued: “I, therefore, want to thank you for the promise you have made, and I want you to remain unshakable. Keep your word of defending him at all times.

“When you hear anything outside, be bold, defend the Governor, and tell the people the things you know about him. Tell them what you know he has done to develop the state and the people,” he also said.

In his address, the President General of Family Support Group, Mr. Henry Abraham, recalled that during the 2023 elections, they were encouraged to vote and defend their votes because the process was violence-free and credible.

“When we defend our votes, we will also defend the man we voted for. We are Family Support Group, Rivers State belongs to all of us. Rivers State is not a personal estate of one man, it’s for all Rivers people.

“Sir Siminalayi Fubara, stand firm. Family Support Group is with you. All the wards’ co-ordinators are with you. All the wards’ executives are with you. All the LGA coordinators are with you. All the officers of the National Executive Committee are with you. All our leaders are with you, and the PDP is with you,” he assured.