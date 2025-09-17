Fubara to Return as Rivers Governor as Emergency Rule Ends

Rivers State is bracing for a major political shift on Thursday, September 18, when Governor Siminalayi Fubara is expected to be reinstated following the expiration of the six-month state of emergency imposed by President Bola Tinubu in March.

Vice Admiral (retd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, who has served as sole administrator since March 18, is expected to hand over the reins of government back to Fubara and the state House of Assembly as constitutional governance resumes.

The anticipation was reinforced by Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, who during the August 30 local government elections in Rivers State declared that “by 18th of September, that state of emergency will expire and the governor and state House of Assembly will come back to their jobs.”

Wike said the conduct of the polls under emergency rule was crucial to ensure grassroots governance would not be left in limbo once the transition took place.

President Tinubu’s early return from his vacation in France on September 16 has also fueled expectations of a coordinated handover. His resumption in Abuja comes just two days before the Rivers transition deadline.

On Saturday, September 13, the Rivers State Government confirmed the official transition plan in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika. Part of the activities includes an interdenominational thanksgiving service scheduled for Sunday, with invitations extended to key political and community stakeholders.

The state of emergency was declared on March 18 after a surge in insecurity, pipeline vandalism, and political instability. President Tinubu, with the backing of the National Assembly, suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state legislature, while appointing Ibas to administer the state.

During his tenure, Ibas has overseen local government elections in all 23 LGAs, carried out a verification exercise for civil servants and pensioners, and supervised the rehabilitation of key infrastructure aimed at restoring stability.

As the clock runs down to Thursday, the expected sequence of events includes the formal expiration of emergency rule, the reinstatement of Governor Fubara and the state legislature, and an official handover by Ibas potentially marked by a public ceremony or presidential announcement.