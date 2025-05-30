Fubara Recommits To Peace, Vows To Rebuild Rivers

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU (With Agency Report)

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his dedication to peace and development in the state, calling on all stakeholders to set aside political grievances and join hands in rebuilding Rivers.

Marking the second anniversary of his swearing-in, Fubara released a personally signed statement titled “Our Journey: Challenging but Progressive and Impactful.”

The statement was shared with journalists on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi.

“Today marks exactly two years since I took the oath of office as your 7th democratically elected governor. On May 29, 2023, I was sworn in following the clear and overwhelming mandate you gave me during the March 18 elections.

“Once again, I thank you for the trust, honour, and privilege to lead our beloved state,” he stated.

Fubara acknowledged the political turbulence that has shaped the past two years but insisted his resolve remains firm.

“Despite the turbulence, I have remained focused, guided by the oath I took and my solemn promise to always put Rivers State first,” he said.

He emphasized that his administration has made tangible progress in spite of the challenges, citing achievements in healthcare, education, infrastructure, youth empowerment, human capital development, and women’s inclusion in governance.

“These two years have not been without meaningful progress. I am proud of the visible milestones we have achieved—modest but significant strides,” he noted.

The governor attributed the successes of his administration to the support and resilience of the Rivers people, acknowledging their sacrifices and urging continued unity.

“Your support has emboldened me to press on—not to retreat—but to work harder to foster peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness,” he said.

Fubara made a passionate appeal to those still holding onto the state’s political conflicts, urging them to move forward in unity.

“To those still carrying the weight of our recent political struggles, I appeal to you: let us turn the page, come together, and focus on our shared goal of progress and unity. The time to rebuild and rise is now,” he declared.

He concluded with a message of hope and collective purpose: “As we reflect on the lessons of the past two years, I am hopeful for what lies ahead. I look forward to working hand in hand with all of you to build a state we can all be proud of—a Rivers State that stands as a model for the rest of Nigeria.”