Fubara addresses state residents, pledges cooperation with Rivers assembly

Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State Governor, has pledged to work harmoniously with the State House of Assembly in order to recover lost ground and accelerate the state’s social and economic development.

In a statewide broadcast on Friday, Fubara described the last six months of emergency rule as one of the most difficult periods in Rivers’ history.

He stressed that his decision not to challenge the presidential declaration was guided by a conviction that peace was paramount.

“As your Governor, I accepted to abide by the state of emergency declaration and chose to cooperate with Mr. President and the National Assembly.

“The decision was guided by my conviction that no sacrifice was too great to secure peace, stability, and progress of Rivers State,” he said.

He acknowledged the role of President Bola Tinubu in brokering reconciliation between political actors in the state, and expressed gratitude for what he described as a “fatherly intervention.”

“Mr. President graciously brokered the peace process with all the parties successfully. Our Leader, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and I, as your Governor, have all accepted to bury the hatchet and embrace peace and reconciliation in the best interest of our dear Rivers State,” Fubara added.

The governor also thanked Wike, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and other stakeholders for sustaining peace during the crisis.

He extended his appreciation to the Speaker and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for their cooperation.

Fubara acknowledged his supporters concerns but assured them that not everything is irretrievably lost while urging the people to see the resolution as a fresh beginning for the state.

“The costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war,” he said.

He recalled achievements recorded by his administration before the declaration of emergency rule.

Speaking further, he promised to resume funding for ongoing projects and to complete them in order to revive the economy and improve livelihoods.

“I commit to working harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly to recover lost grounds and accelerate the social and economic advancement of our dear State.

“I also renew my pledge to serve with the fear of God, humility and a high sense of duty,” he affirmed.

Fubara further expressed appreciation to religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society groups, political actors, youths, and women’s groups, whose support and prayers, he said, sustained the state through the turbulent period.

He closed his address by calling on all citizens, regardless of political or ethnic background, to join hands in rebuilding Rivers State and securing a peaceful and prosperous future.