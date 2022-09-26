FTAN plans to exploit aquatic tourism, honours stakeholders’

By Janefrances Chibuzor

Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, FTAN, has concluded arrangements for the celebration of 2022 WTD, titled “Water Economy”.

Nigeria is joining other parts of the world to reconsider her plans or strategies to improve one of the world’s major economic sectors.

Every September 27, has been by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation to commemorate World Tourism Day(WTD).

From a global environment, the WTD 2022 theme ‘Rethinking Tourism’ offers a good opportunity to view the sector from a whole new perspective.

FTAN WTD celebration, will feature wide range of distinct activities scheduled to hold at Tarwa Bay tourism enclave across the Lagos coast lines.

In addition, there would be a lot of fulfilled moments and entertainment during the cruise and on land at Tarwa Bay. The participants would be happy to witness a colourful parade displays on water; as no fare would be charged for the boat cruise.

It is staging a boat cruise to explore the beauty, sights and sounds of Lagos, with take off point for all tourism operators and the general public at Tarzan Jetty by Oriental Hotel, Lagos Island at 10am.

A number of fun filled and leisure events would hold while there would also be a talk session with the President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung billed to speak on the theme of the day alongside other speakers, which include the President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye.

The day’s activities will close with a grand award and gala night event that would showcase both musical and cultural display of high level by different artistes and performing troupes. Billed to hold at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, three important personalities would be bestowed with the FTAN Icon Awards 2022.

According to Onung, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwu-Olu; would be honoured for his commitment to the development and promotion of tourism; the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa; for creating a new vista and visibility for the training institute and re-engineering manpower development in the sector.

While Chief Margaret Bolanle Fabiyi; who is the Founder and President of Webisco and Women in Tourism as well as the president of the Africa Travel Association (ATA), Nigeria chapter, will be honoured for her unalloyed devotion to tourism and long service, as she is credited as a living woman legend of Nigerian tourism.

Speaking at a pre – World Tourism Day press conference in Lagos during the week, Onung gave reasons why FTAN is solely spearheading the celebration of WTD this year and the choice of Lagos as host and boat cruise a focal event.

According to him, FTAN as the umbrella body for private sector operators in tourism, has the responsibility to lead and fashion agenda for the sector and celebrating WTD, is one of the ways of fulfilling its mandate, even as he noted that it is intended to rally its members and operators towards a common a goal.

‘‘It is time as private sector to do the business of tourism and show capacity by getting things do by ourselves. So, staging WTD this year is part of that effort at building capacity and showing our dedication to our business,’’ he said.

Why on the choice of Lagos as host, he said is deliberate given the huge investment in tourism by the state government and the robustness of the city.

Focusing on water related leisure, using boat cruise, he said was a natural choice given that Lagos is known for its aquatic splendour.

According to him, the emphasis is on highlighting the economy of marine, noting that marine tourism offers a lot of opportunities to the development of the economy.

However, he lamented that water transportation is the only part that Nigeria and Lagos state is focusing on and even at that it is done poorly.

With FTAN focusing on water, using boat cruise, he said it is to draw attention to the beauty of water transportation and tourism activities that can be generated from it and the wealth that it creates through various activities if properly focused and harnessed.

He also stated that FTAN would be using the celebration to review the performance of the sector and set agenda for the next one year, saying that this would require both the private and public sectors to engage meaningfully so as to ensure that tourism thrives as a business and not as a socio-cultural event.

While the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Gani Tarzan Balogun, who is fondly called the Boatman, gave details of the activities while assuring everyone of memorable celebration as well as safe and savoring boat cruise.

He stated that the choice of Tarkwa Bay is because it is easily accessible, safer, cleaner and easy as well as safe and enjoyable to swim on the water more than other beaches in the state.

Balogun also noted that a number of water related leisure and water transportation operators are supporting the event by offering different facilities and services towards the success of the event while the state government and regulatory bodies and security agencies particularly the Nigerian Navy and Marine Police are also part of the event.

