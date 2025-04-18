FRSC wins Africa’s best road safety agency award

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has bagged the Kofi Anann’s award best road safety agency in Africa.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, CPEO, Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Ogungbemide said that the Corp received the award at the 3rd edition of the Kofi Annan Road Safety Award held in Elzuwini in the Kingdom of Eswatini, South Africa.

He said that the achievement corroborated the Corps’ almost 4 decades of dedication, resilience and passion towards safeguarding lives on Nigerian roads.

Kofi Annan Road Safety Award was initiated by the Office of the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Road Safety.

t was also reports that it’s in collaboration with Kofi Annan Foundation to immortalise the contributions of African illustrious son Kofi Annan who served as the Secretary General of the United Nations.

Mr Ogungbemide, however, said that the prestigious Road Safety Management Award represented a badge of honour for Nigeria.

He said it was also a pure testament of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to unflinching support for the FRSC and his believe in the Corps’ potential to serve as a model for other African nations.

“Indeed, FRSC’s tireless efforts to reduce road crashes and promote safe driving practices have paid off, earning recognition across the continent.

“The recognition further speaks volume, as well as justifies the giant strides Nigeria has made in ensuring safety of road users and her leadership role in the Sub-region,” he said.

Reacting to the recognition, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, said that it was a testament to FRSC’s unrelenting passion for road safety.

Mr Mohammed thanked the entire community of the motoring public, stakeholders, partners, and the Nigerian people for their support.

He emphasised that the Corps was able to achieve the enviable feat because of the collective energy and all round support received from the motoring public.

He also revealed that FRSC’s winning formula include innovative strategies, implementing cutting-edge road safety initiatives that drive results, collaboration, fostering partnerships with stakeholders.

This, he added, were to promote road safety awareness, community engagement, educating the public on safe driving practices, full deployment of technology and road safety protocols.