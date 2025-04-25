FRSC urges motorists to stop blaming road crashes on evil spirits

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called on Nigerians to desist from attributing road crashes to evil spirits, emphasising that human error remains the major cause of accidents on the nation’s highways.

Oyo Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mrs Rosemary Alo, made this known in Ibadan on Wednesday while flagging off a two-day seminar themed “Creating a Safe Motoring Environment in Nigeria: A Collective Responsibility of All Citizens.”

The event, held in collaboration with the Dr Tunde Aladesanmi Road Safety Foundation, brought together safety officers, transport unions, government agencies and civil society organisations to promote road safety awareness and education.

Mrs Alo dismissed superstitious claims linking crashes to demonic forces, stating that most accidents result from preventable human behaviours such as speeding, driving under the influence, and poor compliance with traffic rules.

“Crashes are not caused by spirits. They are the result of human recklessness. Driving requires full concentration, and any breach of safety rules creates the conditions for accidents to occur,” she said.

She stressed that addressing Nigeria’s road safety challenges demands a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including the public.

“Road safety is not just the responsibility of traffic authorities or vehicle manufacturers. It is a collective duty involving government agencies, businesses, civil society and individuals. Only by working together can we ensure safer roads for everyone,” she added.

Mrs Alo also revealed that the corps has stepped up oversight of driving schools nationwide, including the deployment of a monitoring team and the introduction of Computer-Based Tests to assess compliance with infrastructure and instructor qualifications.

President of the Dr Tunde Aladesanmi Road Safety Foundation, Dr Ken Adegoke, said the foundation was established in memory of the late Dr Aladesanmi, who died in a road accident alongside other doctors in 2016. He said the foundation works with the FRSC to reduce highway fatalities through public awareness and safety advocacy.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Esho Giwa, Chairman of the Tricycle Division, Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State, encouraged the FRSC to organise such seminars regularly, noting that the programme had enhanced participants’ knowledge of traffic signs, safe driving practices and road regulations.