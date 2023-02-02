FRSC to enhance road safety with new office

By Temitope Adebayo

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commissioned a new office in Ikeja, Lagos, donated by Cakasa Company to enhance road safety in the state.

The office was commissioned by the State Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide represented by Sector, Head of Operation, Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) Lucas Oguntade, who charged the command not to relent in their activities as they have been known for efficiency.

Oguntade said FRSC is not about luxurious offices but being charged with the responsibility of ensuring that all road users adhere to traffic regulations, as well as ensuring safety of all road users in the state.

He commended Cakasa for their concern for safety noting that business will not thrive when there is no safety on the road. He described the unit Commander as strong willed.

Speaking at the commissioning, Unit Commander, RS2.16, Ikeja Command, Emma Fekoya said the new office will be part of FRSC’s efforts to reduce road accidents and further strengthen the actions of the corps. He commended Cakasa for actualizing her dream .

Also, the Managing Director, Cakasa Nigeria Company Limited, Olise Barnabas said the company is passionate about giving back to the community and making the road safer, assuring the corps that a permanent site will be ready before two years.

“We believe that FRSC plays a vital role in ensuring safety on our roads and confident that the space provided will enable them carry out their work smoothly.”

