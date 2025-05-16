FRSC retains ISO certification for excellence in road safety

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has again secured the ISO 9001:2015 recertification for quality management in road safety and traffic administration.

In a press statement signed by Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Wednesday, the recertification followed a successful audit by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

FRSC was first certified in 2013 under ISO 9001:2008, then upgraded to ISO 9001:2015 in 2016. It has now been recertified four times—in 2019, 2022, and 2025.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed described the milestone as proof of the Corps’ commitment to excellence and professionalism.

He said FRSC remains the first and only law enforcement agency in Africa to achieve this feat.

He thanked staff for their contributions and assured the public of continued quality service and effective operations.